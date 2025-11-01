  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Three Billionaires Walk Into a Fried Chicken Restaurant (about Jensen)

P

philb2

2[H]4U
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
2,972
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/10/31/...ytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare

The chicken wings were “so good,” Mr. Huang said at the restaurant, where he referred to his seatmates casually as Jay, Mr. Lee’s English name, and E.S., short for Mr. Chung’s given name.

Nvidia made the reservation at the restaurant, where one of its employees was a regular, said Jung Kyongman, who leads Kkanbu Chicken’s management support team. When the restaurant found out that important visitors would be coming, staff members took extra care to clean the restaurant in advance, he said.

When the billionaires arrived, Mr. Huang hung his signature black leather jacket on his chair and gave the two South Koreans 25-year-old Japanese Hakushu whiskey, worth thousands of dollars, and Nvidia’s new $4,000 mini computer, DGX Spark, which went on sale earlier this month, news footage showed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top