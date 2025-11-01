Three Billionaires Walk Into a Fried Chicken Restaurant (about Jensen)

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/10/31/...ytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare
The chicken wings were “so good,” Mr. Huang said at the restaurant, where he referred to his seatmates casually as Jay, Mr. Lee’s English name, and E.S., short for Mr. Chung’s given name.
Nvidia made the reservation at the restaurant, where one of its employees was a regular, said Jung Kyongman, who leads Kkanbu Chicken’s management support team. When the restaurant found out that important visitors would be coming, staff members took extra care to clean the restaurant in advance, he said.
When the billionaires arrived, Mr. Huang hung his signature black leather jacket on his chair and gave the two South Koreans 25-year-old Japanese Hakushu whiskey, worth thousands of dollars, and Nvidia’s new $4,000 mini computer, DGX Spark, which went on sale earlier this month, news footage showed.
