Three AMD Vega cards (all sold!!!)

All looped Heaven for at least 30 mins.

1) Ref AMD Vega 64 ($120 shipped). The Radeon LED cable broke and one screw stripped when I removed the fan shroud. Fully cosmetics.
2) Ref Gigabyte Vega 56 flashed to 64 ($120 shipped).
3) MSI boost Vega 56 flashed to 64 ($120 shipped).

Full refund 3 days after receiving the card, buyer pay shipping back and the cards must be untampered. Please don't contact me on day #4, thanks!
Take $15 off each card when buying multiple cards.

Heat = dragonhunter

Local 95134 and reasonable offers are welcome.
 

