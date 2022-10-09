Three AMD Vega cards (all sold!!!)

dragonhunter
May 24, 2011
312
All looped Heaven for at least 30 mins.
1) Ref AMD Vega 64 ($120 shipped). The Radeon LED cable broke and one screw stripped when I removed the fan shroud. Fully cosmetics.
2) Ref Gigabyte Vega 56 flashed to 64 ($120 shipped).
3) MSI boost Vega 56 flashed to 64 ($120 shipped).
Full refund 3 days after receiving the card, buyer pay shipping back and the cards must be untampered. Please don't contact me on day #4, thanks!
Take $15 off each card when buying multiple cards.
Heat = dragonhunter
Local 95134 and reasonable offers are welcome.
