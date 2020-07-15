Threadripper Pro Series: 3945WX, 3955WX, 3975WX, 3995WX

Astral Abyss

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 15, 2004
Messages
2,744
It would be cool. Too bad it's an OEM part. I'd love a gaming rig with more PCIe lanes but I don't need 24+ cores with the current TR.
 
