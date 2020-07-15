Threadripper Pro Series: 3945WX, 3955WX, 3975WX, 3995WX

AMD has officially announced its new TR Pro:
https://www.techpowerup.com/269877/...hreadripper-pro-series-workstation-processors
With up to 64 cores and 2 TB ram capacity with 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0, it looks to be a content creator powerhouse.
That said, any [H] users out there looking to build an DDR4 octo-pumped 12/16 core gaming/media rig or did everyone go (S)oft on me?
