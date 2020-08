​

As previously mentioned, there is a liquid cooler bracket included in the processor box. This bracket is intended to make Asetek-based design liquid coolers compatible with the Ryzen Threadripper processor and SocketTR4. The coolers listed below have been tested by AMD and work well with Ryzen Threadripper.You may notice that the head or block of the thermal solution does not completely cover the integrated heat spreader (also known as processor lid) of the Ryzen Threadripper. This is acceptable because of thethermal performance of the listed coolers, and the fact that the head covers both silicon chips under the heat spreader. To ensure best performance, please ensure the thermal paste applied to the head spreads evenly and completely across the surface of the head to use the full contact area.- Thermaltake Riing 3.0 RGB 360 / RGB 240 /- Cryorig A80 / A40 Ultimate / A40- Arctic Liquid Freezer 240- EVGA Closed Loop CPU Cooler (CLC) 280AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X (16-core/32-thread) - $999 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X (12-core/24-thread) - $799