Threadripper 9000 Owner's Thread

Wanted to start a thread for any TR9000 owners to compare notes etc.I am just getting up and running with a pair of systems, a personal one at home (out of pocket) and a work system for some training and inference playground stuff. The home is 9970X using the Asus Sage A board; the work system is the pro 9970 using the Asus Pro WS WRX90. G-skill T5 Neo RAM for both, with 4x32GB kit for home and the 8x64GB for at the office. (would have loved that @ home, ha). Work system is running with a pair of RTX6000 cards, the home one just has my old 4090 and I haven't yet decided where to go next and how much work research I want to bring home.Overall, each platform has been pretty damn stable ~48 hours in. It was unusual to have. I think 5? That was new to me. From the building-a-PC perspective the main gotcha was the boot time especially on power up. In both cases it was about 5-6 minutes before getting to POST the first time. Then some new-CPU-clear-nvram message, hit the key, wait another 5 minutes. The home rig had the latest BIOS but the wrx90 one needed an update and between the two or three reboots, that was probably another 10 or so minutes. I was fortunate to have watched some vids / read some articles ahead of time that mentioned this and thus was patient, just watching codes flash over and over, but if I hadn't I'd probably have been power cycling every 90 seconds and, well, probably screwing something up.It was kind of cool to have procurement buying the work rig while I could just drive over to the local Microcenter to build up the former.YES I did some gaming on the home PC and as I was hoping, at max settings the 9970x appears to give nothing up to my wife's 14900k so I can enjoy my dream of a work/productivity desktop at home that keeps up with a 9950x3d with 4k ultra games. Exactly what I wantedPart of this involved tearing down my old 3960X and one thing that caught my attention was how robust these TRX50/WRX90 motherboards are. They're expensive, certainly, but they are so damn robust.I'll need a few days to tweak either system and since the work system is a personal playground (like everyone we have massive cloud capacity for serious stuff) and the home system is, well, what I can play with when I get home, it'll be a while before everything is up and running.