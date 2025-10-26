  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Threadripper 9000 Owner's Thread

S

sphinx99

Dec 23, 2006
1,152
Wanted to start a thread for any TR9000 owners to compare notes etc.

I am just getting up and running with a pair of systems, a personal one at home (out of pocket) and a work system for some training and inference playground stuff. The home is 9970X using the Asus Sage A board; the work system is the pro 9970 using the Asus Pro WS WRX90. G-skill T5 Neo RAM for both, with 4x32GB kit for home and the 8x64GB for at the office. (would have loved that @ home, ha). Work system is running with a pair of RTX6000 cards, the home one just has my old 4090 and I haven't yet decided where to go next and how much work research I want to bring home.

Overall, each platform has been pretty damn stable ~48 hours in. It was unusual to have so many power connectors going into the motherboard. I think 5? That was new to me. From the building-a-PC perspective the main gotcha was the boot time especially on power up. In both cases it was about 5-6 minutes before getting to POST the first time. Then some new-CPU-clear-nvram message, hit the key, wait another 5 minutes. The home rig had the latest BIOS but the wrx90 one needed an update and between the two or three reboots, that was probably another 10 or so minutes. I was fortunate to have watched some vids / read some articles ahead of time that mentioned this and thus was patient, just watching codes flash over and over, but if I hadn't I'd probably have been power cycling every 90 seconds and, well, probably screwing something up.

It was kind of cool to have procurement buying the work rig while I could just drive over to the local Microcenter to build up the former.

YES I did some gaming on the home PC and as I was hoping, at max settings the 9970x appears to give nothing up to my wife's 14900k so I can enjoy my dream of a work/productivity desktop at home that keeps up with a 9950x3d with 4k ultra games. Exactly what I wanted :)

Part of this involved tearing down my old 3960X and one thing that caught my attention was how robust these TRX50/WRX90 motherboards are. They're expensive, certainly, but they are so damn robust.

I'll need a few days to tweak either system and since the work system is a personal playground (like everyone we have massive cloud capacity for serious stuff) and the home system is, well, what I can play with when I get home, it'll be a while before everything is up and running.
 
