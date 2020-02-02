Threadripper 3990X 64C HEDT Outperforms Dual Xeon Platinum 8280 CPUs Costin $20K

FWLIW, I'm looking at switching to these for my next build and that is probably going to be great. Not being lane-limited and RAM limited will be quite nice, in addition to the significantly increased compute.



But I'm not sure just how large of an impact this is going to have on Intel's sales. I think these might have come out just a little too late for most customers to jump on them this cycle. Intel's recently released sales figures seem to indicate that they captured almost all of their enterprise customers on the most recent upgrade cycle. I expect the next enterprise upgrade cycle to be the one where these hit Intel hard, provided that Intel hasn't released anything comparable by then. But to really make a dent in enterprise sales, you basically need to offer a dominant product two cycles in a row. If AMD can do that, then Intel will be hurting and will be in AMD's now-current/then-former position of having to offer dominant products for two cycles.