Threadripper 3000 with 4 or 8 modules?

I have a question for you 3rd gen Threadripper owners out there.



Is there any reason or benefit to having 8 modules as opposed to 4 installed? To my understanding it makes ram training harder and achieving higher speeds. Is this true?

I've never ran more than 4 modules in my personal systems. However, in the data center I have ram far far more in servers but that is all registered and certifiably psycho priced and stable stuff there but much slower than tweaked desktop ram.



I am heavy in Davinci Resolve work lately and my 32GB of Quad Channel is running dry with Davinci only able to use 17GB max of it because the rest is reserved for windows 10.



I want to either go 64 in 4 dimms or 128 in 4 or 8 dimms.



I have 4x8GB right now for 32GB and I could just get the exact set I have now .. 3600 cl18 Corsair Dominator Platinum but going to 8 dimms might impede my ability to get to 3600 on all 8 modules? Is this wrong?



Thanks