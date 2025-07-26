Threadripper @ 1,499 more like x99 days? Worth it over 870e?

Threadripper 9000 CPUs will revive the HEDT market on July 31, starting at $1,499 for 24 cores — the flagship 64-core chip will set you back $4,999To be clear $1,499 is bonkers but I'm curious how this will be compared to the 9950x3d and with the more pcie lanes what a creator / progrmer can do. My main issue with the the current mobo is the sacrifices one has to make when choosing them as a there we enjoy enough lanes for tons of storage and potential for multi gpu like you could do just 8-10 years ago + have 7+ drives.I find the 870e boards a bit mind boggling. Only one with good lanes is the Taichi which is burning out chips.Its a compromise after compromise. Some of these boards make you choose between having functional USB slots, m.2 drive or a secondary PCIE but then you lose the bandwidth in your main PCIE X16 SLOT if you use those lanes.Why all of a sudden Threadripper seems good but also sounds bad if you ever want to game