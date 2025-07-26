  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Threadripper @ 1,499 more like x99 days? Worth it over 870e?

D

dpoverlord

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2004
Messages
1,997
Threadripper 9000 CPUs will revive the HEDT market on July 31, starting at $1,499 for 24 cores — the flagship 64-core chip will set you back $4,999

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...gship-64-core-chip-will-set-you-back-usd4-999

To be clear $1,499 is bonkers but I'm curious how this will be compared to the 9950x3d and with the more pcie lanes what a creator / progrmer can do. My main issue with the the current mobo is the sacrifices one has to make when choosing them as a there we enjoy enough lanes for tons of storage and potential for multi gpu like you could do just 8-10 years ago + have 7+ drives.

I find the 870e boards a bit mind boggling. Only one with good lanes is the Taichi which is burning out chips.

Its a compromise after compromise. Some of these boards make you choose between having functional USB slots, m.2 drive or a secondary PCIE but then you lose the bandwidth in your main PCIE X16 SLOT if you use those lanes.

Why all of a sudden Threadripper seems good but also sounds bad if you ever want to game 🤔
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top