Thousands of Playstation 5 consoles being stockpiled by Walmart

If you can't find a Playstation 5 to buy, Walmart may be to blame. It looks like they are stockpiling them for Christmas. Which makes you wonder if other retailers are stockpiling other hot consumer goods and waiting for the "right" time to release them. I'd bet money that they are.
Needless to say, fans & gamers alike are not happy.
A viral TikTok video has allegedly revealed a huge stockpile of Playstation 5 in a Walmart warehouse, sparking outrage among gamers amid a global shortage of the in-demand console.
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-...almart-stockpile-playstation-5s-b1940828.html
CAUTION, turn your speakers down before you view the video
