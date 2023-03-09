Thousands of cheap 64-core AMD EPYC CPUs have gone on sale on eBay, Aliexpress
As one may expect, just months after AMD officially launched its fourth generation “Genoa” EPYC processor family based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture, second hand marketplaces like eBay and Aliexpress have been flooded with third generation “Milan” EPYC processors, many of which are 64-cores/128-threads and launched in 2021: these are the 7773X, the 7763, the 7713P and the 7713.
