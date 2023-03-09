Thousands of cheap 64-core AMD EPYC CPUs have gone on sale on eBay, Aliexpress

K

kac77

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 13, 2008
Messages
2,907
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,892
Hmm. Might be time for a server upgrade.

I don't need 64 cores. I currently have a dual socket server board with 8C16T in each socket, but maybe there are good deals to be had down the product line too.

I'd maybe go with a 24C/48T chip just to call it an upgrade :p

An EPYC 7443P would probably be perfect for me.

Edit:

Yikes. Looks like these are still selling at or above MSRP...

1678399365448.png
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
7,215
Older 003 series parts probably with a lot of miles on them from retired VM servers.
I could use a trip of 7443P's in my stack to upgrade from my 7402P's, I would need to check with Dell that they could actually take them as the locks happen on the UEFI side, not the CPU hardware itself.
But looking at it I can get them new, in-box, from my suppliers in Canada for $1853.90 CAD
 
