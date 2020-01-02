Thoughts/suggestions for new build

Discussion in 'Computers & Gadgets' started by Cold Dark Shadow, Jan 2, 2020 at 8:26 PM.

    Cold Dark Shadow

    Cold Dark Shadow [H]ardForum Junkie

    Well its been a minute since Ive been around and if this is in the wrong section, My apologies.

    First build in a whiiile, havent really kept up on things but lookin to build a mild gaming rig, below is what im thinking and was just curious on thoughts and suggestions before ordering stuff. Budget im shooting for is Sub 600$US

    CPU:
    AMD RYZEN 7 2700 8-Core 3.2 GHz
    https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-7-...-_-EMC-010220-Index-_-AMD-_-Blitz-19113498-S0

    Mobo:
    MSI Performance Gaming AMD Ryzen 2ND and 3rd Gen AM4 M.2 USB 3 DDR4 DVI HDMI Crossfire ATX Motherboard (B450 Gaming Plus Max)
    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XHH4YG...JpBzXQzT6R47SZP8hX-3g&slotNum=7&tag=wepcus-20

    RAM:
    Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB
    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0134EW7G...JpBzXQzT6R47SZP8hX-3g&slotNum=4&tag=wepcus-20

    GPU:
    XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition 1386MHz OC+, 8GB GDDR5, VR Ready, Dual BIOS, 3xDP HDMI DVI, AMD Graphics Card (RX-580P8DFD6)
    https://www.amazon.com/XFX-Radeon-1386MHz-Graphics-RX-580P8DFD6/dp/B06Y66K3XD/ref=sr_1_2?crid=3GA4VX4Z1KGRF&keywords=rx+580&qid=1578013738&s=electronics&sprefix=RX+58,electronics,190&sr=1-2

    HDD:
    Samsung Evo M.2 500GB (have on hand) Boot

    PSU:
    Corsair HX520 (have on hand)
    i have from a build a while back that hasnt been used much

    Case:
    Undecided
     
    Cold Dark Shadow, Jan 2, 2020 at 8:26 PM
