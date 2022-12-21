Thoughts on using RTX 4090 FE with i7-8086k

Hey all, just wanted to get some opinions from the experts here on a potential CPU/mobo upgrade. I saw the recent post about CPU bottlenecks for the 4090, and it looks like it can be somewhat significant with an AMD 5800X compared to newer hardware, and the gap is only going to widen a bit more when I consider the 5800X is stronger than my i7-8086k. However, even with a Microcenter around the corner, a new 13600k and mobo is likely to run me at least $550-600, and that assumes my Alphacool Eisblock XPX water block designed for my LGA 1151 socket is compatible with LGA 1700 (everything I've read indicates this is so). If not, I'm looking at a CPU cooler too. Either way, that's a nice chunk of change. The other part of my hesitation is that the absolute frame rates aren't shown in that article. A 18% frame rate advantage doesn't really matter to me (I game either at 4k or 1600p UW resolutions only) if we're talking the difference between 150fps and 177fps. I'm not super sensitive - anything over about 90fps feels buttery smooth to me. On the more challenging games like the witcher 3 enhanced (with ray tracing), CP2077, or God of War, the bottleneck appeared to be lower. These are the games I'm upgrading from my 3090 for anyway - the 3090 runs less challenging titles very well already, so I'm not as interested if I'm being held back there.



So, thoughts? In all other respects my current processor is working just fine for me, so I'm really on the fence.