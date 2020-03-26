Thoughts on Ubiquiti Dream Machine as replacement for Netgear AC1750 router?

craigdt

craigdt

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2016
Messages
1,047
Would like better management/logging and better overall network experience.

I basically have zero networking experience, but working from home for wife and I... pretty important to have good wifi.
Hardwiring not really an option right now.

Is there something better I should be looking at for a "pro-sumer" piece of equipment?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top