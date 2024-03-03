  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Thoughts on Tupavco TP1910 10gb switch?

TeleFragger

[H]ard|Gawd
Nov 10, 2005
1,190
I am by far not a networking guy...

I know I tend to go all over so I will put this at the top so people can know what I am asking early...

Switch Recommendations for 5 current machines to go 10gb with expansion to 8?

Looking at this but reviews don't seem too great (yes on a slight budget)
Tupavco TP1910
https://www.tupavco.com/products/10gb-sfp-switch-8-port-tp1910

or just go with
https://mikrotik.com/product/crs328_24p_4s_rm
will only do 4 x10gb of my machines and I can live with that.

I am seeing the SFP+ RJ45 adapters are expensive on ebay - $40-$90 each now making the fiber way not too much and making the Microtik not a bad option, still pricey.

if I went MicroTik, I would remove my brocade 48 port and 8 port POE to ReoLink cameras and just use the MicroTik to do 1g, poe cctv and 10gb
and
if I went another switch like Tupavco, yank my brocade still and put my dell 24 port (PowerConnect 2724) switch or HP 24 port (OfficeConnect 1820) switch back in place, keep the poe in place and add that switch. (more hardware, wires, messier so leading me to microtik)

******edited
Cleaned up so much as I had questions about x4 pci-e slot nics, etc... but google lead to reddit and here where people said the intel x520-da2 will run just fine at x4 if only using 1 port...
so couldnt pass these up on ebay...
with 2x sfp+ adapters to which those alone are like $10-$14 each!!!!

https://www.ebay.com/itm/234817994802
 
Last edited:
German Muscle said:
https://forums.servethehome.com/ind...s-cheap-powerful-10gbe-40gbe-switching.21107/

ICX 6610 and ICX 7250 have 8x 10g ports.
wow both are listed as POE!!!!! AWESOME!!!
ok after reading a quick page over at another page...
I guess the 7250 it will be... these features made it so... even though the 6610 is better, but also a lot more features I will not use.

7250
  • 50w power draw
  • nearly silent (same sound level as the ICX6450)
  • single built in PSU
  • fans can be modified/replaced to run even quieter/near silent
6610
  • 80w power draw for the 24 port models with or without PoE
  • 110w power draw for the 48 port models with or without PoE
  • audible - about the same as an R710, little quieter than LB6M
  • 2x redundant hot-swap PSU's
  • Fans cannot be modified
The audible as an R710 - yeah, i dont want that... even though it does have the capability to do 2x 40gb for future proof but as cheap as these are, i can just get one in the future if I feel I need it!


Thanks again!!!!!
(y)
 
Last edited:
Dopamin3 said:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdgrHda4sW0

I'm confused if you are doing SFP+ (DAC, Fiber) or RJ45 to the client PCs? This would save you needing any transceivers if you're doing RJ45.
so I saw this video.. really nice one too...

now what lost me with it and to answer you on fiber or rj45...

I have one intel on fiber back to my brocade and running well. I ordered a 2nd unit so will have 2...then was like.. ok I will order 2 more. so say 4 fiber.
I have a machine that only has a x4 pcie and thought only the rj45 cards would work... they are $100 ish...

so if i bought the
$281 - Hasivo on AliExpress
$100 - 1 rj45 nic
$200 - 4 rj45 DAC for my intel cards - seems can find for $30-$80 each on ebay
$97 - 4 intel cards
_____________________________
~$678 Total

I just decided and went
$160 - Brocade 7250 POE
$100 - 5x intel x520-da2 nic each with 2x fiber modules so can move 1 into switch!!!!
$35 - 4x LC to LC fiber cables - need to order 1 more though
$15 - brocade to db9 cable - offer on ebay so waiting
__________________
$310 Total

I will be able to use the new brocade to replace my
old brocade 48p
8 port poe
hp procurve 6400CL

so removing things....
 
SamirD said:
Nice! Cheaper and better. And probably far more legit too.
gonna clean up my mess too.. ill post a pic in a minute lol.. u gonna fall out of your chair...
 

Attachments

  • 20240304_095057.jpg
    20240304_095057.jpg
    777.9 KB · Views: 1
TeleFragger said:
gonna clean up my mess too.. ill post a pic in a minute lol.. u gonna fall out of your chair...
Gonna keep this for when the wife complains about my network installs. ;p

I've got astygmatism, is anything in that pic lined up?
 
TeleFragger said:
gonna clean up my mess too.. ill post a pic in a minute lol.. u gonna fall out of your chair...
Looks normal to me, lol. I think anyone that has one of those perfect looking stacks just made it for appearances. All my stuff is everywhere, but it works and does its job so 'I ain't mad', lol.

Does all the stuff help with the temps when it's cold? I know even my 'hottest' stuff can't help when its cold outside.

And I must say there's a lot of really cool stuff in that pic if you take the time to look at it in detail. :)
 
toast0 said:
Gonna keep this for when the wife complains about my network installs. ;p

I've got astygmatism, is anything in that pic lined up?
Won't help the complaints, lol. :D

I think the system in the upper right is perfectly straight, haha. :D
 
German Muscle said:
time to tear it apart and rebuild it
Hard to do on a moving train though--I think that's the issue many of us face. I'm in the same boat with a laundry list of improvements, upgrades, and optimizations--but they're hard to do when things are open and running and doing stuff. You have to shut stuff down or wait for a long power outage to force you to stop before you can get to it all at once.
 
yall are funny.. that is why i love this group!!!!

toast0 said:
Gonna keep this for when the wife complains about my network installs. ;p

I've got astygmatism, is anything in that pic lined up?
they were, before i started mucking with the hp procurve on its side
SamirD said:
Looks normal to me, lol. I think anyone that has one of those perfect looking stacks just made it for appearances. All my stuff is everywhere, but it works and does its job so 'I ain't mad', lol.

Does all the stuff help with the temps when it's cold? I know even my 'hottest' stuff can't help when its cold outside.
dunno... basement is always freezing!

SamirD said:
And I must say there's a lot of really cool stuff in that pic if you take the time to look at it in detail. :)
oooh you can see some of it???

I spy with my eye...
HDHomerun Prime
HDHomerun Connect Quatro OTA
Homeseer ZNet
Zwave Ztroller
TI103 - X10 Controller
reolink 4k poe cam
GE Superbus 2000 Automation Unit
POE Switch
Cable Booster

then pcs lol

German Muscle said:
time to tear it apart and rebuild it
that is the plan... I kept adding, adding, trying to keep clean then got messy and messier... plan is to make a perdy setup...
 
SamirD said:
Hard to do on a moving train though--I think that's the issue many of us face. I'm in the same boat with a laundry list of improvements, upgrades, and optimizations--but they're hard to do when things are open and running and doing stuff. You have to shut stuff down or wait for a long power outage to force you to stop before you can get to it all at once.
i will rip the guts out when the time is here... i will get the full switch up and running when it comes in... so then i can start removing stuff...and clean as i go
 
toast0 said:
Gonna keep this for when the wife complains about my network installs. ;p

I've got astygmatism, is anything in that pic lined up?
hey i love that... i do the same.. we take one for the team.

my neighbor drinks a lot. I was over there, had a few beers. few days later he tells me...
(Him talking)...
i told my wife i needed $ for beer...
she said... you just bought beer...
(him) yeah but Jeff was over
she said... here is $ - dont tell Jeff you bought beer!!!!
LOL I told him at his funeral I am going to tell that story that I take it for the team.
 
SamirD said:
Hard to do on a moving train though--I think that's the issue many of us face. I'm in the same boat with a laundry list of improvements, upgrades, and optimizations--but they're hard to do when things are open and running and doing stuff. You have to shut stuff down or wait for a long power outage to force you to stop before you can get to it all at once.
I do improvements/upgrades/optimizations as soon as its ready to deploy. I go in and do it right the first time so its tidy. If i have to take the network down for a weekend to rewire it properly then thats what i do. I usually dont prolong things so they stack up. Also to hell with making upgrades during a power outage.
 
German Muscle said:
I do improvements/upgrades/optimizations as soon as its ready to deploy. I go in and do it right the first time so its tidy. If i have to take the network down for a weekend to rewire it properly then thats what i do. I usually dont prolong things so they stack up. Also to hell with making upgrades during a power outage.
I do the same, but the 'ready to deploy' part takes some time. I just finally got done with an h2testsw on a nas I got on here--took over a week! But now it's ready to deploy and set up. :)

I wish I got time slots like that where I could just take the time to do it right. Sadly, it's more and more rare that I get time like that for myself...
 
Vengance_01 said:
My OCD would get triggered so bad by that!
It used to bother me too when I was younger, but then I realized that was me trying to live up to other people's standards, and with all that I've been through, the only standards that matter are mine...after the wife's, lol. Hence why I can't keep any of my fun stuff at the house.
 
MrGuvernment said:
I would still lean towards the used Brocades vs another brand not really known?
I'm sure this is an unpopular opinion, but yes I would buy the Hasivo switch over used Enterprise stuff when it meets your requirements. Like OP asking for an 8 port 10GbE switch. Power consumption will be lower, it's going to do line rate on all your ports, and it might very well live a longer life in your home than that used enterprise switch you got on eBay that's been running in a datacenter/business for 5 - 15 years already. It got a favorable review on STH and the reviews on Aliexpress are overwhelmingly positive.

If you don't care about power consumption, if you don't care about noise (maybe it's nowhere near where you are in your dwelling) then there is nothing wrong with getting a Brocade, Cisco, Juniper, etc... They tend to be pretty reliable.
 
Dopamin3 said:
I'm sure this is an unpopular opinion, but yes I would buy the Hasivo switch over used Enterprise stuff when it meets your requirements. Like OP asking for an 8 port 10GbE switch. Power consumption will be lower, it's going to do line rate on all your ports, and it might very well live a longer life in your home than that used enterprise switch you got on eBay that's been running in a datacenter/business for 5 - 15 years already. It got a favorable review on STH and the reviews on Aliexpress are overwhelmingly positive.

If you don't care about power consumption, if you don't care about noise (maybe it's nowhere near where you are in your dwelling) then there is nothing wrong with getting a Brocade, Cisco, Juniper, etc... They tend to be pretty reliable.
Possibly. There's a lot of people that love the cheap chinese stuff--personally I'm not of that opinion.

Most enterprise stuff was so expensive when it was new that it was built to have lasted decades. Most cheap chinese stuff is made to last long enough for them to get your money and a second purchase when the first fails.

There's pros and cons in terms of power consumption, noise, et al, but that's always unique for each use case. Personally, I'll never compromise my network with 'unknown' brands if my network is critical. ymmv.
 
Dopamin3 said:
I'm sure this is an unpopular opinion, but yes I would buy the Hasivo switch over used Enterprise stuff when it meets your requirements. Like OP asking for an 8 port 10GbE switch. Power consumption will be lower, it's going to do line rate on all your ports, and it might very well live a longer life in your home than that used enterprise switch you got on eBay that's been running in a datacenter/business for 5 - 15 years already. It got a favorable review on STH and the reviews on Aliexpress are overwhelmingly positive.

If you don't care about power consumption, if you don't care about noise (maybe it's nowhere near where you are in your dwelling) then there is nothing wrong with getting a Brocade, Cisco, Juniper, etc... They tend to be pretty reliable.
As someone who runs a brocade and has for 4 years straight the power draw and noise is a non issue. If you want a quiet low power one then the 7250 series does exactly that. Ive had several people i know get them on my recommendation and love them. Id venture to bet that the brocade outlives them as well. Thats what draws me to enterprise gear, its always high quality. The biggest drawback is the high risk of it all is putting a closed source chinese device not only on your lan but managing your traffic.
 
Loving my brocade so far... still got to get it all setup. Moved 6 POE Cameras over to it, got 4 sfp+ in use (albeit not getting 10gb speeds in windows. Verified in linux to linux that I do get 9.4gb and windows is topping at 2.5gb.. so drivers for these intel x520-da2's i am guessing
 
Dopamin3 said:
....It got a favorable review on STH and the reviews on Aliexpress are overwhelmingly positive.
STH has also promoted several NUC style systems that were sold using buggy chips and hardware, and never back tracked on it, also Aliexpress reviews are as reliable as Amazon reviews. most people buying the gear simply plug it in and if it works, they give it 5 stars the same day, but you never hear back from them, because the price was right. There is a reason the price is bottom of the barrel cheap vs a known brand 10Gb switch..

Those Brocades will outlast these fly-by-night chinese brand devices every single day of the week.
 
MrGuvernment said:
STH has also promoted several NUC style systems that were sold using buggy chips and hardware, and never back tracked on it, also Aliexpress reviews are as reliable as Amazon reviews. most people buying the gear simply plug it in and if it works, they give it 5 stars the same day, but you never hear back from them, because the price was right. There is a reason the price is bottom of the barrel cheap vs a known brand 10Gb switch..

Those Brocades will outlast these fly-by-night chinese brand devices every single day of the week.
Well said!
 
SamirD said:
Beautiful compared to my mess--but you know, it doesn't work any faster if 'pretty' so function > form any day of the week :D
I understand that... however, the WAF (Wife Acceptance Factor for those that dont know) is much higher now...

far right blue are POE CCTV, white is general house, green is 2nd floor sons bedroom, other blue i have to redo (orange i might do) are my tv stuff... bottom rack hdhomerun prime on left and hdhomerun connect quatro not shown - gonna ziptie it to the bottom of bottom rack.

internet for fios box is in front of house, there is a cat5 that runs from there all the way back 30ft to this area... so purple upper right jumps from that cable down to fios router WAN port.. was quick as i was gearing up to play mw3.. could of just gone straight to router...

Those 2 digiports were 16 port serial rack mount that were bad... so emptied them, broke middle crew tower out and ziptied in these devices... not perfect.. but works...
 
