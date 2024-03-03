Thoughts on Tupavco TP1910 10gb switch?

I am by far not a networking guy...I know I tend to go all over so I will put this at the top so people can know what I am asking early...Switch Recommendations for 5 current machines to go 10gb with expansion to 8?Looking at this but reviews don't seem too great (yes on a slight budget)Tupavco TP1910or just go withwill only do 4 x10gb of my machines and I can live with that.I am seeing the SFP+ RJ45 adapters are expensive on ebay - $40-$90 each now making the fiber way not too much and making the Microtik not a bad option, still pricey.if I went MicroTik, I would remove my brocade 48 port and 8 port POE to ReoLink cameras and just use the MicroTik to do 1g, poe cctv and 10gbandif I went another switch like Tupavco, yank my brocade still and put my dell 24 port (PowerConnect 2724) switch or HP 24 port (OfficeConnect 1820) switch back in place, keep the poe in place and add that switch. (more hardware, wires, messier so leading me to microtik)******editedCleaned up so much as I had questions about x4 pci-e slot nics, etc... but google lead to reddit and here where people said the intel x520-da2 will run just fine at x4 if only using 1 port...so couldnt pass these up on ebay...with 2x sfp+ adapters to which those alone are like $10-$14 each!!!!