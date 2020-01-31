Thoughts On This 12U Rack and Parts?

My network gear in a closet, in the back under a table on the floor, and I'm about to remodel the closet so I'm going to get this off the floor and into a small rack. The current setup is:
- ~20 ethernet cables throughout the house terminated into a patch panel
- 18 port switch and 3 PoE injectors; router is in another part of house
- Philips Hue bridge
- Computer/server that takes 5U of space
- Samson SRK-12 Universal Equipment Rack Stand ($230)
- StarTech.com 8 Outlet Horizontal 1U Rack Mount PDU Power Strip ($47)
- AC Infinity Vented Cantilever 1U Universal Rack Shelf ($25)
- 25 Sets of Rack Rail Screws and Washers ($5)
- Will buy later: 2U UPS, Unifi 24 port gen 2 switch, possibly Unifi cloudkey
- Edit: looks like I can't link any of the above (?)
- Patch Panel
- Space for switch and misc junk
- Rack shelf tray
- Power strip
- UPS (future)
- UPS (future)
- Server
- Server
- Server
- Server
- Server