Thoughts On This 12U Rack and Parts?

~20 ethernet cables throughout the house terminated into a patch panel

18 port switch and 3 PoE injectors; router is in another part of house

Philips Hue bridge

Computer/server that takes 5U of space

Samson SRK-12 Universal Equipment Rack Stand ($230)

StarTech.com 8 Outlet Horizontal 1U Rack Mount PDU Power Strip ($47)

AC Infinity Vented Cantilever 1U Universal Rack Shelf ($25)

25 Sets of Rack Rail Screws and Washers ($5)

Will buy later: 2U UPS, Unifi 24 port gen 2 switch, possibly Unifi cloudkey

Edit: looks like I can't link any of the above (?)

Patch Panel Space for switch and misc junk Space for switch and misc junk Rack shelf tray Power strip UPS (future) UPS (future) Server Server Server Server Server

My network gear in a closet, in the back under a table on the floor, and I'm about to remodel the closet so I'm going to get this off the floor and into a small rack. The current setup is:Can I get [H]'s thoughts on the below 12U rack and parts? It's pieced together on Amazon based on user ratings so I don't know if there's something better, a better place to buy the below compared to the price I have listed, or if the below is overpriced junk:The layout in the 12U rack will be:I'd appreciate any advice, feedback, or suggestions. Thanks for your time.