Thoughts on the Steam Deck, Legion Go, Rog Ally, etc.

So after doing some research I've decided on possibly buying the Legion GO but after watching some YouTube videos I just don't get the point of these handheld consoles.
The Legion Go plays games like Witcher 3, CyberPunk, etc. at like 35 fps at LOW settings even though it has a 144hz screen. I just don't get the point of these. I've got my gaming PC in the basement and I can play either on my 34" widescreen monitor or on my 60" Plasma TV that has a recliner like two feet in front of it. I guess the only reason to buy one of these is to play at work on your lunch break?
Maybe I'll just wait a couple years and get the II or III version where these consoles can actually do 60+ fps on acceptable settings.
