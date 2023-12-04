Thoughts on the Steam Deck, Legion Go, Rog Ally, etc.

Hulk said: So after doing some research I've decided on possibly buying the Legion GO but after watching some YouTube videos I just don't get the point of these handheld consoles.



The Legion Go plays games like Witcher 3, CyberPunk, etc. at like 35 fps at LOW settings even though it has a 144hz screen. I just don't get the point of these. I've got my gaming PC in the basement and I can play either on my 34" widescreen monitor or on my 60" Plasma TV that has a recliner like two feet in front of it. I guess the only reason to buy one of these is to play at work on your lunch break?



Maybe I'll just wait a couple years and get the II or III version where these consoles can actually do 60+ fps on acceptable settings. Click to expand...

I doubt that's the case with The Witcher. And Cyberpunk isn't a very well optimized game relatively speaking - there are people with full PC's that have a hard time with it.Like, you have a handheld computer that can play hundreds if not thousands of games - basically any of the best games released. I could be on a snow-topped mountain waiting for a tow-truck and be entertained for hours. And it's not worth it to you because it can't play bleeding edge games at high settings?Your creativity is the limit with these devices, and if the only thing that appeals to you is sitting at home playing the newest games at max graphics, then obviously these devices aren't for you. Most people play a library of games that span across the last couple decades, and the Deck can play all of those just fine.