Thoughts on how bad the monitor market will be effected by the pandemic ?

There was a thread on this prior but things have rapidly changed day to day..


The world is basically shut down for a while(China even more so)
no one is launching products outside of maybe Apple, MS, and Sony. Are we on hold for monitors for the rest of 2020?
 
