Thoughts on AM5 CPU line-up

In the released line-up I noticed that after the 7950X and 7900X they drop down to the 7700X. I thought this puzzling as with the 5000 series we had no 5700X until very late and the same time roughly as the 5800X3D.

My crystal ball guess here in the 7800X slot will stay empty until AMD wants to release it as the 7800X3D exclusively when they feel the need to solidify it as the top gaming chip. My guess is 3D cache is difficult still beyond 8 cores or not economical.