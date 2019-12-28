Thought experiment...Which configuration you think is better?

So here is the premise: I have a Silverstone FT05 case an RTX2080Ti that must go into the first slot nearest to the CPU, and a 240mm AIO. There are two possible configurations this all fits together: (excuse the crude illustrations) Option A: Remove the 200mm fans from the bottom and put the radiator there horizontally, 3x120mm fans to the bottom. This way there is about 10mm clearance between the bottom plate and the fans. The length of the GPU does not allow the fans to fit on the inside under the radiator. {} Option B: Leave the factory air penetrator fans alone, mount the radiator on top of the cpu rotated 45 degrees, with two fans in push pull configuration as shown bellow: {} Which option do you think would be better? Or you think there is an Option C? Let's hear it.