Those with two HDMI 2.1 displays and only 1 GPU HDMI port, how do you handle it?

I use a OLEDCX48 for my couch gaming/MadVR movie watching, and I've just picked up another 42" OLED (LG C2) on a recent deal to pair with my 1600p UW desktop monitor. Naturally, my 4090 only has one HDMI port. I don't have a need to use both TVs at the same time, so that helps.



I considered a DP1.4 to HDMI2.1 converter, but all the ones I've found say they don't support VRR, which is a deal breaker for me. Are there reliable switching devices to take the one HDMI 2.1 input and send it to one TV or the other and retain all functionality? Kinda wish I had gotten one of those Asus 4090s with the two HDMI outs, but the FE is what I was able to buy, so it is what it is.



Surely someone has deal with this issue here among all you fine [H] folks. Any solutions I'm not seeing?