Those of you who have built more than once, what motherboard manufacturer(s) is the best in terms of longevity?

Like one that either was still working when there was another reason to upgrade, or it lasted an impressively long time: enough to make that brand your first choice for the next build?
EVGA Classified SR-2? The dual LGA 1366 setup was all the rage back then.
- EVGA (Not bad, but offer very little to nothing over alternatives.)
I'm talking about current models. Not HEDT / Workstation motherboards of yesteryear. Yes, I provided historical context for the brands in general, but outside of the SR-2, EVGA didn't have much to offer. Most of their boards were reference designs of the NVIDIA chipset boards. Their FTW's were generally good as they took the reference designs and overhauled the voltage components. However, EVGA did stupid things with their BIOSes and they were finicky to say the least. Sure the X58 Classified was popular and had a nice feature set but it was a quirky bastard. I ended up replacing mine with an ASUS Rampage III Black Edition.
good list, about how id order them.
- ASUS/GIGABYTE/MSI (These are all equal in my book.)
- ASRock (Very close to the top three)
- EVGA (Not bad, but offer very little to nothing over alternatives.)
That's hilarious since all the EPoX boards I saw back in the day were all crap. ABIT used to be great and then during the "abit" days, their quality fell off a cliff.
I've failures with ASUS boards and the one I tried to RMA was declined without explanation. I admit to only ever having bought one EPoX board and it was great. I can't remember the model exactly but it was for AMD. I've had 4 MSI boards in a row be complete crap for both Intel and AMD. I'm playing with one now that seems good. Zero Gigabyte failures since 2002. I built 6 PCs last year, all Gigabyte.
As for the ASUS warranties, the one time I needed to deal with their technical support outside of their PR guys, it was a great experience. Out of the dozens of boards I've bought, I've never had a failure out of them.
Been building for 25 years, I've returned to Gigabyte after lackluster experience from ASUS & MSI . Currently using an ATX Aorus Elite with Intel Core ultra 7-265K and Aorus Micro ATX with AMD. I would say the board quality and feature list is very good for my purposes, but the BIOS support is not as it used to ,be in particular their auto update system GCC is never current and user manual support lacking at least for the Intel Z890. On the other hand they respond quickly if you reach out directly to check for updates or to tech support.
I had to do a video card RMA with MSI and it was an absolutely horrible experience. Sent a card in that had no physical damage. They sent the same one back with damage heat sink fins and said it was fine. They did nothing. It didn't work when I got it back either. I've never had to RMA their motherboards.
That said, I've built dozens of computers over the years with varying manufacturers, and the only boards I've had any issues with were from asrock.
Do you happen to like ASUS products, by chance?I've been buying Asus for 30 years for my main builds and haven't had an issue with any of them.
here is an older pic when I cleaning out my closet,
View attachment 704087
This would be my advice as well, of all the boards I've bought and used, the ones with the features I most liked, are my favorite boards.My advice is buy on features/price point.
SoltekSoltek FRN2 motherboard been running since new in 2003. Bought after reading a favorable review here at [H]ard. Played some Unreal Tournament and Max Payne on that nForce2 system last evening. Would buy another but the company dissolved LONG ago. Long live Golden Flame.
View attachment 704089
You had 23 years to tidy up the wiring... c'mon now.This one is still running today. Not my best wiring job.
View attachment 704108
View attachment 704110
I haven't touched an ASUS mobo since Taulatin. They've been screwing people out of warranties since then. I've been using Gigabyte almost exclusively with a few MSI in between. All the MSI turned to banta poodoo quickly. I wish Abit, EPoX and TYAN consumer boards were still around.
That's hilarious since all the EPoX boards I saw back in the day were all crap. ABIT used to be great and then during the "abit" days, their quality fell off a cliff.
As for the ASUS warranties, the one time I needed to deal with their technical support outside of their PR guys, it was a great experience. Out of the dozens of boards I've bought, I've never had a failure out of them.
Abit cheaped out on Chinese capacitors during the great leaking in the early 2000s. It basically ended them. I had a sweet bright orange abit socket a board, with matching Radeon GPU that I liked a lot. I can't remember if it died on me or if I moved on to a 939 board and just turfed it. I don't remember what happened with the GPU either.... They may have both died .... Usually I keep these things for way too long.
I think I see an A7N8X-E Deluxe - that was the board I paired with an Athlon XP 2500+, which was my first build.
here is an older pic when I was cleaning out my closet,
Yeah, I would say if they're bad at handling warranty issues, I would definitely avoid them based on that alone. Anyone can ship a DUD by mistake, but so long as they make things right in the end, they're still a relatively good company as long as their failure rate isn't ridiculous.I guess I've been lucky, built probably 10 machines, never had an issue with a motherboard. I would avoid Asus based solely on other people's warranty problems. I have a couple 10 year old boards, both asrocks I think? I haven't opened them up in some time.... Everything older than that is just, too old. It's been turfed
Is there any difference between these two in the length of time of BIOS support, or ease of use and design of the BIOS menus?Dans big post is my experience also. Asus has always screwed people out of warranty but "back in the day" their boards were head and shoulders better.
Now not true.
Gigabyte and MSI are on top of my list.
Is that a BIOS or hardware issue? Weird. Difference between Intel and AMD boards?I also don't hate ASRock for value boards. The biggest issue between these 3 vendors the last few years is that one set of ram that works awesome with one can be unusable on another.
Good to know. I guess my next build will use a board from one of these two vendors.IN MY recent experience (yours may vary) Gigabyte and MSI are doing the best job on high speed ram stability and ram compatibility
How the mighty (ASUS) has fallen. ASUS poor management?I don't think they offer anything special anymore.