Those of you who have built more than once, what motherboard manufacturer(s) is the best in terms of longevity?

ASUS/GIGABYTE/MSI (These are all equal in my book.)

ASRock (Very close to the top three)

EVGA (Not bad, but offer very little to nothing over alternatives.)

Everyone else

As someone who has reviewed boards for many years, been a service technician, enthusiast, and an IT professionalI've worked with just about every board manufacturer out there. I've been in the hobby since about 1995 and I've been a professional in the industry since 1997. I've probably reviewed something like 200 motherboards over the years. I've also probably had about 40 or so systems personally for context. At best I can only estimate how many systems I've built for friends and their families. It's definitely dozens.There was a time where I'd have said that ASUS was probably the best and most consistent brand in my experience. Historically, in the larger context I suppose that's probably still true. Back in the day, I rarely ever had issues with ASUS boards Despite the sheer number of them I've used professionally and personally. It's not to say I've never had problems with them but all the ones I have had major problems with were all review boards. Out of those there only four that were problematic and three of them were the same model. Otherwise, super consistent and largely free of quirks. That said, ASUS has specific quirks that are consistent with all their boards. Things like their temperature sensors reading on the cold side compared to everyone else's.It's not as if GIGABYTE or MSI were bad at the time. It's that their boards were often quirky. Either through design choices that were made such as GIGABYTE's 680i SLI board that had four network ports on it or just by virtue of being quirky. Keyboard compatibility problems on USB ports and things like that. MSI was much the same in that I would have little issues such as a given USB port not working with certain devices, or the same USB keyboard issues that GIGABYTE had. Back in the day the non-ASUS boards also didn't always recover as smoothly from a bad overclock and things like that. MSI was usually slightly less problematic because they stuck closer to Intel spec for FSB and base clocks.In recent years, things have changed. I've found ASUS boards have gotten a bit quirkier and MSI and GIGABYTE have both gotten better. At this point I think they are about the same. People do bring up issues like ASUS USB port issues but to be honest I've experienced quirks with USB ports from every manufacturer. This always comes down to their internal USB hub design or whether or not they are using a separate stand-alone third party USB controller. Usually the hub design often works better leading to fewer compatibility issues. The issues are always with the ports not native to the chipsets. This is why I didn't specifically mention ASUS' USB quirks earlier, as I've seen it with every board maker out there. I think ASUS' prevalence is why you hear about it with ASUS boards more commonly than others.The elephant in the room for me is always ASRock. People bring them up as a beacon of quality and act like they are premium boards priced lower because they are from a less greedy company. This is untrue in my experience. I have literally had more problems with ASRock boards than every other brand. That even includes some of the board makers that aren't around anymore. ASRock doesn't price their boards cheaper out of kindness or by being less greedy. It does so because it tries to make more money through volume sales. It does this by cutting different corners than other board makers. Literally all board makers cut corners. The difference is where they cut them. ASRock often uses thinner PCB's, soldering isn't as nice, etc. They also cut corners on packaging as well. There was a time where I wouldn't use their boards in anything of mine. I could get these boards for free and wouldn't use them.Now, having said that, I think ASRock is miles ahead of where they used to be and have generally achieved parity with the other companies in most product price segments. The last several ASRock boards I've looked at over say the last four years or so have been solid boards. Even lower end boards have been pretty reliable for me. At least in the context of a review which doesn't provide long term data as we only have them for a short time.Then, there is everyone else. EVGA, (some new company I can't bother to look up right now), BioStar, and a few others. These are largely irrelevant in my opinion. EVGA's motherboard business is a shadow of what it used to be and they only ever have one or two models at anytime and they are premium products at that. Unless you like the aesthetics of them or are an EVGA fanboy, there really isn't any reason to get one of these over higher end products from the big three or even a high end ASRock board. ASRock is the OEM for NZXT, so its irrelevant unless you like ASRock and plastic cladding on your mid-range boards and want to pay a premium for the privilege of picking between white plastic and black.For BioStar and everyone else the biggest problem is that these companies essentially have little footprint in North America. I'd be worried about warranty support. Their availability isn't always there either. All but one BioStar board I reviewed was actually quite good but I can't really come up with a reason to buy one of their boards over something from the big three. Unless you can get one of these at a substantial discount, I can't see them as particularly compelling.For what its worth I've had DOA boards and boards shit the bed from the big three. I've also had some absolutely fantastic ownership experiences out of the big three board makers. This isn't to say they were 100% problem free, but the ownership experiences have been solid. I've got an MSI X570 Godlike that's still going strong, the GIGABYTE X399 Designare EX is one of the best boards I've ever tested and used personally.My current ASUS Z690 Maximus Extreme has been nearly flawless after resolving firmware issues with the integrated NIC early on.In other words I'd rate them about like this: