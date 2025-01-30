Those of you still running Windows 10, what will be your turning point to upgrade to Windows 11?

My motherboard is unfortunately incompatible with Windows 11. However, for my use case, that doesn't matter much.

My turning point will be either that I have an app or game that doesn't work on Windows 10 (or my relatively older hardware) or I have a hardware failure before then.
 
9700ks are supported, iirc, youre probably just missing the tpm. easy bypass and that machine will run 11 just fine.
 
the turning point will be as the Windows 10 end of life date gets closer- October 14th 2025- and I'm forced to upgrade to Windows 11
 
Sticking with Windows 10 for watching and playing games until Windows 11's HDR is fixed (which it should be). Daily stuff will be done in Linux Mint. Not sure how Windows 12 will be, but it's not looking hopeful. There's pros/cons for every OS, but all-in-one OS's (at least for me) might be a thing of the past.
 
I've got 3 older computers that can't run windows 11 (without bypassing requirements.)

One is a Thinkpad T450S that I got for free with and I have installed Linux Mint on it about 6mos or so ago.. and have been absolutely happy with it.

So the plan at this point is to move the computer in the living room (very rarely used HTPC) to Mint as well as long another older computer that I have about but don't use that much.
 
Not sure how Windows 12 will be, but it's not looking hopeful.
Why do you say that?
There's pros/cons for every OS, but all-in-one OS's (at least for me) might be a thing of the past.
I'm not an IT pro, and I need to sleep at least 3 hours a week so I have only so much time to devote to the care and feeding of my computer OS's. I use Linux when I absolutely have to (Windows subsystem for Linux) but I can deal with only 1 OS at a time. In particular, I'm now upgrading all 3 of my PCs (including wife's laptop) to Win 11 so I have only set of issues and configs to think about.
 
the turning point will be as the Windows 10 end of life date gets closer- October 14th 2025- and I'm forced to upgrade to Windows 11
It doesn't magically stop working just because that date passes. If you're worried about viruses, get third party protection software as a stop gap. This forum should have recommendations. :)
 
My Plex Server is Win10 and I'll upgrade it one of these days when I feel like messing with it. I have an older NUC with a 4th gen Intel and it runs Win11 Pro just fine and my Plex Server is also a 4th Gen so I foresee no issue.
 
For those planning to just install windows 11 on unsupported hardware... umm... maybe not such a great plan, if Microsoft actually pushes forward with moves to block such installs / limit / deny updates... etc..

https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...n-old-pcs-ahead-of-windows-10s-end-of-support
Microsoft has intensified efforts to block unsupported Windows 11 installations, removing documentation about bypassing system requirements and flagging third-party workaround tools as potential malware. The move comes as Windows 10 approaches end of support in October 2025, when users must either continue without updates, upgrade to Windows 11, or purchase new hardware compatible with Windows 11's TPM 2.0 requirement.

Microsoft Defender now identifies Flyby11, a popular tool for installing Windows 11 on incompatible devices, as "PUA:Win32/Patcher." Users are also reporting that unsupported Windows 11 installations are already facing restrictions, with some machines unable to receive major updates. Microsoft has also removed text from its "Ways to install Windows 11" page that had provided instructions for bypassing TPM 2.0 requirements through registry key modifications. The removed section included technical details for users who acknowledged and accepted the risks of installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware.
For those planning to just install windows 11 on unsupported hardware... umm... maybe not such a great plan, if Microsoft actually pushes forward with moves to block such installs / limit / deny updates... etc..

https://tech.slashdot.org/story/25/...n-old-pcs-ahead-of-windows-10s-end-of-support
Well, if it were unsupported, even if Microsoft didn't intentionally restrict updates to "unsupported" machines, IMO there would eventually be an update (either to Windows 11, or just a specific app) that inadvertently has side effects / conflicts with the unsupported hardware.

But I don't know of any apps yet that require Windows 11.

These workarounds are stopgaps at best, even with no intentional "block". Without an app that requires Windows 11, I don't get what exactly you're trying to work around. If there IS an app that needs Win11 to work properly / at all, then I do see the point there. :)
 
Well, if it were unsupported, even if Microsoft didn't intentionally restrict updates to "unsupported" machines, IMO there would eventually be an update (either to Windows 11, or just a specific app) that inadvertently has side effects / conflicts with the unsupported hardware.

But I don't know of any apps yet that require Windows 11.

These workarounds are stopgaps at best, even with no intentional "block". Without an app that requires Windows 11, I don't get what exactly you're trying to work around. If there IS an app that needs Win11 to work properly / at all, then I do see the point there. :)
I subscribe to Adobe's Photography Plan (Photoshop, Lightroom, etc), which has minor updates every 2 months and a major update each October. Adobe's policy is to support dates only on supported OSs, right now to the chagrin of old Macs. By this coming October Adobe will require Win 11, and probably not versions of Win 11 that Microsoft no longer supports.
 
Is MS still offering the paid updates for an extra year or 2 like they did for 7?

That would be my choice if I was forced back to windows for work or something. Luckily dont use any software that requires 11 yet.
 
Is MS still offering the paid updates for an extra year or 2 like they did for 7?

That would be my choice if I was forced back to windows for work or something. Luckily dont use any software that requires 11 yet.
Yes, they are offering paid updates for Windows 10 after EoL, if you wanted to go that route.

But you could also pay nothing and get the updates anyway. One fully legitimate method would be to download the new Windows 10 ISO every month. Every monthly Cumulative Update corresponds with an increase in the Windows version number (for example 19045.5371 to 19045.5440). After EoL, only those who pay will get those Cumulative Updates from Windows Update, but anyone could download the corresponding Windows 10 ISO with the same version number and do an in-place upgrade to accomplish the same thing. Doing that every month would probably get old after a while, but it would be free.
 
I upgraded almost immediately and it was, at first, an enjoyable experience. However, as time went on, Windows 11 just felt like it was getting more bloated and slower, although that could just be my perception of things. When the M4 Mac Mini was released, I picked it up and loved it so much, I bought the M4 Pro Mac Mini instead and have been using that ever since. Professionally, since I in IT, Windows 11 works great there but I have moved on from it at home.
 
Either run Linux or Roofus the Win 11 install. Those are pretty much the choices these days.

Personally I really like my linux experiences so far. Win 11 may be as far as I go with Microsoft, but we will see.
 
I can't tell yet. Microsoft is now just starting to add (mis-)features that they don't put into Win10. That may or may not end up with unacceptable changes to Win11.

In October I will look at where Win11 ended up annoyance-wise and decide whether I "upgrade" to Win11 or fork out the 30 bucks for another year of Win10.
 
What is funny is I have installed 11 on an old Dell N7110 that was released back in 2012. Does not have a TMP chip, Secure Boot, or UEFI. It installed with zero issues. Kept all my current drivers. The version I used was 23H2. In order for me to move to 24H2, I need to repeat the installation again because MS will not offer major updates on non-supported hardware.
 
What is funny is I have installed 11 on an old Dell N7110 that was released back in 2012. Does not have a TMP chip, Secure Boot, or UEFI. It installed with zero issues. Kept all my current drivers. The version I used was 23H2. In order for me to move to 24H2, I need to repeat the installation again because MS will not offer major updates on non-supported hardware.
in place upgrade with a tpm work around. make a usb with rufus, then run setup from it.
 
30 a year isnt too bad. Will suggest this to my dad, he's still on win10 and the 30 bucks is priceless to not hearing him yelling about "WHERE DID THEY PUT THAT THING" and "WHY DID THEY MOVE THIS THERE" 🤣

Theres absolutely nothing about 11 that he needs or would improve anything for him
 
The turning point would be if I no longer considered W11 to be a threat to my privacy and ownership of my PC. But I don't see this changing until October.
 
The turning point would be if I no longer considered W11 to be a threat to my privacy and ownership of my PC. But I don't see this changing until October.
I don't see that changing for better, ever. Only for the worse.
That's why I decided never to use Windows 11 and moved completely to Linux.
I can (and do) always run Windows in virtual machine. Nowadays, I can even redirect on the fly USB and PCI-E devices to the VM, if I need anything. That's how I configured my mouse, using Windows app in VM, for example.
My daily computing is clean, private and secure, while I still have occasional access to things I need from Windows, without compromising anything.
 
Since I am in the luxurious position of not needing to run any windows software, I'd rather install Haiku.

The significant other is still on windows 10, and likely to remain working on it for a while, until support has truly stopped.
 
I just built a new gaming rig and decided it was time to make the jump to windows 11. It seems "fine" so far. OpenShell and a few other tweaks got it looking like Windows 7

I did bypass the microsoft account sign-in crap during the install and am just running a local account.
 
I'm probably going to pay the $30/yr option. I find Win11 to be more intrusive than 10. Nagging you to log into a MS account and to use Edge which is so over blooded.
 
I'm probably going to pay the $30/yr option. I find Win11 to be more intrusive than 10. Nagging you to log into a MS account and to use Edge which is so over blooded.
$30 a year? Damn. Why not just move to Linux and use Windows inside a VM sporadically if you really need it? Linux came a long way in recent years.
 
runs better than chrome that its based on, imo. just gotta turf the stupid copilot shit.
Yep - the stupid copilot shit. Just more crap that I don't need or will ever use. Also, I don't mind paying $30/yr for security updates. If it was more than that, I probably find another option. As for Edge or Chrome, I don't use either of those. I'm on FireFox for the desktop, and for my phone, I use Kiwi Browser as it allows me to install add-ons like Ublock Origin.
 
Yep - the stupid copilot shit. Just more crap that I don't need or will ever use. Also, I don't mind paying $30/yr for security updates. If it was more than that, I probably find another option. As for Edge or Chrome, I don't use either of those. I'm on FireFox for the desktop, and for my phone, I use Kiwi Browser as it allows me to install add-ons like Ublock Origin.
Kiwi is discontinued tho
 
Today, if Microsoft bundled a 5090 with a forced upgrade to Windows 11, they could probably make a bundle of money.
 
I have a few systems I own and a few I manage that still have windows 10 on it. I heard Security updates and all patches stop October 4th of 2025. So Probably will go to other operating systems or windows 11; 1-2 months after that. They aren't critical or super sensitive.
 
