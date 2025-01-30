Those of you still running Windows 10, what will be your turning point to upgrade to Windows 11?

LegoTekFan486
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2025
- Messages
- 24
My motherboard is unfortunately incompatible with Windows 11. However, for my use case, that doesn't matter much.
My turning point will be either that I have an app or game that doesn't work on Windows 10 (or my relatively older hardware) or I have a hardware failure before then.
