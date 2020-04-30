This Tech Conference Is Being Held on an Animal Crossing Island

erek
Animal Crossing seems cool
"Speakers are doing their talks on an island in Animal Crossing specifically built for the conference, and attendees can follow along in the game, on Twitch, or Zoom, as a fallback option.
Other than the unusual, and incredibly colorful and fun setting, the conference is very much like any other conference. The speakers’ avatars are standing behind a podium, their slides are being displayed next to them, and attendees sit in the audience. Crucially, the conference isn't about Animal Crossing, it's kind of a standard software development type conference. It just happens to be happening inside a video game."
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/...ce-is-being-held-on-an-animal-crossing-island
