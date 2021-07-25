This MS Edge stuff made my day today

I was configuring a fresh Win 10 Pro install earlier today, specifically, the web browser and shiznit. I wanted the default to be Google Chrome. I opened MS Edge, then started typing "dow-nlo..", before I even finished typing, it prompted me with "Download Chrome".

I was laughing so hard, as I've not seen that before. So they capitulated...GOOD!

Just a funny story that cheered me up a bit. Feel free to share yours, I suppose.