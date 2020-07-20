This might be a dumb networking question, but...

PTRMAN

PTRMAN

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 28, 2008
Messages
190
I've just moved to Austin TX (Yeehaw!). Got google fiber but can't get it to work with more than one device. There is a google port on the wall - they gave me two wireless hubs for a mesh system. Great, if all you want is wireless. I like my pc wired. I had it wired like this: wall port to mesh hub to switch to a) pc, b) nvidia shield, laptop. etc. But speeds were very very low. Change to wall port to switch to a) pc, b) shield, c) mesh unit and speeds improved (on the pc). It actually worked like that last night. But tonight I had to unplug everything and wire the pc directly to the wall port to get service. Once it started, I switched back to wall port to switch to a) pc, b) shield, c) mesh unit. PC still works great, but I've got NO service on shield or mesh unit.

Should I put a router into the mix? Is that the problem? Google Fiber advised last night moving the mesh unit on the other side of the switch, and it worked. Last night, but not tonight. Now they say pc to wall port - if that works we're done. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
 
IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 13, 2003
Messages
14,351
It sounds like they expect you to have a router, though the presence of the mesh system negates that idea.

Absent the mesh setup, I've done the same dance with cable before, and recommend trying it with a separate router if you have one available.
 
PTRMAN

PTRMAN

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 28, 2008
Messages
190
They say the mesh unit acts as a router, but it really slows down the PC. Instead of hundreds of Mbps I'm getting about 10.
 
V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
6,129
Can you post a picture of each device. Typically in a mesh system something needs to be the router in this scenario. But ideally you want this:

ONT(fiber comes in from street) out Ethernet to router. Connect the mesh/base station directly to router and then dumb switch(not hub) into router for wired devices connect to. But never dealt with Google mesh stuff or there fiber stuff
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top