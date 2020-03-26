This LEGO graphics card might be our best chance of getting a new GPU this year

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,598
This is kinda cool. 3dfx voodoo lego
"If you head over to the LEGO Ideas page you can actually vote for the 3Dfx Voodoo to be made into a real LEGO set. You just need 10,000 votes to get it considered, only another 9,900 to go!
It's probably going to be a while before we get another new graphics card launch, and there's nothing we can do about that. Jen-Hsun has announced that Nvidia is holding back any shiny GTC announcements until there are less important things going on, and the postponement of Computex means we might lose the AMD Big Navi June release too. But this is one graphics card that we might actually be able to help get made."
https://www.pcgamer.com/lego-graphics-card-3dfx-voodoo/
"If you head over to the LEGO Ideas page you can actually vote for the 3Dfx Voodoo to be made into a real LEGO set. You just need 10,000 votes to get it considered, only another 9,900 to go!
It's probably going to be a while before we get another new graphics card launch, and there's nothing we can do about that. Jen-Hsun has announced that Nvidia is holding back any shiny GTC announcements until there are less important things going on, and the postponement of Computex means we might lose the AMD Big Navi June release too. But this is one graphics card that we might actually be able to help get made."
https://www.pcgamer.com/lego-graphics-card-3dfx-voodoo/