This is why I recommend against using a 10 year old PSU for a new build.

cliffs:

Specs:

Storytime:

Troubleshooting:

- OP patiently builds a new computer at non-scalper prices.- OP scores a msrp RTX 3080 from Best Buy.- OP still needed a PSU at non-inflated price, but was eager and decided to use 10yr old PSU- OP builds system and sets powerlimit to 75% on rtx 3080, measuring 230 watts at load.- OP runs benchmark, hears pop, computer shuts down and smells smoke- OP fries RTX 3080, one memory module and possibly motherboard- OP feelsbadmanBack in March for my birthday, my wife purchased me a new computer case I've been eyeballing for awhile. She gave me the thumbs up for a new build. While patiently waiting for a 3xxx RTX, I started picking up other computer components. I got lucky two weeks ago and scored a RTX 3080 from a Best Buy drop. However, I wasn't aware it had a 750w PSU recommendation until I picked it up. I thought no big deal, until I saw the current inflated prices in PSU market.After reading a few other threads, I thought I'll be okay with my 650w PSU until I can find a good deal for a new one. (WRONG!!!)I built the system, crossed my fingers and powered it on. It booted into BIOS with no hiccups, then installed a fresh copy of Windows 10 PRO. Everything looked good so far. After installing various drivers, updates and software. I set the GPU powerlimit to 75% and measured ~230 watts at load with GPU-Z. With my R5 3600 at stock settings and my GPU limited, I thought I was in the clear. So I ran my first benchmark to test stability and then I heard the *POP!* Computer shuts down and I could smell smoke. I immediately unplugged everything and tried booting again but I got nothing. (R.I.P.)I was stuck at a black screen, a flashing red light on the middle PCI connector of the 3080 and a solid DRAM led light on the mobo.-DRAM LED errorFirst, I tried removing the second ram module from slot 4. And...... The computer now boots past DRAM led error (yay!) but now hangs at VGA led error (boo!). I tried interchanging the two modules, but the mobo won't boot past DRAM error in any other configuration with the second module. I tried all 4 RAM slots, each module by itself and resetting CMOS. The computer will only boot pass the error with that one good module.-VGA LED error & GPU flashing red lightAfter a quick google search, I learned the flashing red light meant there's a voltage irregularities. I tried different cables, unplugging the computer, draining the electricity and reseating the GPU. Still nothing. I finally gave up and figured it was the PSU. Fast forward one week later (last night). I received my new Seasonic PX-850 Platinum. Plugged in everything and I'm still at square one. The same blinking light of death. Tried all the PCI connections on the PSU, different cables and a single cable per connector on the GPU. The computer won't boot pass the VGA error. However, if I plug in my GTX 1080ti the computer boots into Windows without issue. So now I'm waiting for Best Buy to open up to see if it's even possible to exchange it or go through RMA.So long story shorty......Granted I was not using a top of the line or premium PSU, but it was a rebranded Seasonic.