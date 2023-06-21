This is the first time in almost two decades I have no plans of upgrading my GPU

Bought a 2080Ti back in early 2019, skipped the last generation, usually upgrade every (or every other) generation, this is the first time in a long time I feel no urge to upgrade. I just finished a new 7900x build, but my GPU will stick around for a while.
As you can tell, I bought a 2080Ti so I am usually a higher-end buyer. I put this one square at the feet of Nvidia and AMD for not delivering a product that I want to buy.
As you can tell, I bought a 2080Ti so I am usually a higher-end buyer. I put this one square at the feet of Nvidia and AMD for not delivering a product that I want to buy.