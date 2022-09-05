This is a new one.. the motherboard (new) amazon sent me ... has a horrible perfume smell on the box. Z690 AORUS ELITE AX

This would be funny if it happened to someone else, kinda moment .. But I ordered a NEW (not openbox/refurb..etc) Gigabyte Z690 AORUS ELITE AX and it was delievered yesterday... however I immediately noticed the A. Amazon shipped it in a plastic back with zero padding (great job?) B. The plastic bag smelled terribly like some sort of perfume (i am allergic to many things and I do not care for this) ... unfortunately the motherboard box also smelled strongly of this "fragrance" and that is making me rather unhappy.....I tired putting the box into a plastic bag (big resealable bag) overnight with one of those fridge baking soda boxes where it has the mesh you open to supposedly keep ordors in the fridge /freezer down...then put that outside the house overnight in a storage shed.... don`t want this smelly motherboard box in the house... I guess this is going to be one of the funnier RMA requests... because the box still reeks and my allergies will not allow this to be in my house... (I haven`t opened the plastic bag the motherboard is in to see if the smell infested it as well.) But even if not I wouldn`t be able to retain the box as the fragrance is very irritating.Wow.... I have had a build delayed due to a DOA motherboard a couple times... but never because of a "smelly" motherboard.... hahahahahaha what a pain in the arse.However while my allergies were not serious amazon could send people into anaphylactic shock shipping stuff like this... no good.