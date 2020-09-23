This is a carbon copy of the 2000 series launch

You have posted how much you hate the 3080 like a dozen times in every thread that mentions the 3080. Did you really need to start a new thread now too lol?
 
How long did it take 2000 series cards to finally be in decent stock? (just curious)
 
I am planning to buy rtx 3090. So buy rtx 309 or not because of that problem?
 
