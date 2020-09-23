This is a carbon copy of the 2000 series launch

Overpriced, underperforming, rushed to market with bad quality control, broken drivers.
The 3080 doesn't have enough VRAM, the 3090 underperforms.
Fuckers couldn't even get G-Sync working at 120hz.
The overclocked cards don't even work.
https://videocardz.com/newz/geforce-rtx-3080-sees-increasing-reports-of-crashes-in-games
