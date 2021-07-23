this guy is puting water on pc parts how does it still work??

Putting water on an unpowered PCB is not going to affect anything, there is no power flowing through it to short anything out. I would not really suggest doing it with tap water as he is doing as the deposits that can be left behind are generally not great but he's drying all the components thoroughly so its not the end of the world.



Short answer, water on powered electronics is bad. None of those parts were powered, with proper drying it can be just fine.