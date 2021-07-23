this guy is puting water on pc parts how does it still work??

Putting water on an unpowered PCB is not going to affect anything, there is no power flowing through it to short anything out. I would not really suggest doing it with tap water as he is doing as the deposits that can be left behind are generally not great but he's drying all the components thoroughly so its not the end of the world.

Short answer, water on powered electronics is bad. None of those parts were powered, with proper drying it can be just fine.
 
You can wash really dirty parts in distilled water with a toothbrush and let them dry extremely well and there will be no problem. I used to do it when I fixed/rebuilt my smoker buddies PC because it had that nasty tar on it.

Like criccio said the only thing to avoid is tap water because of the various minerals in it that can cause damage.
 
i see thanks! learning new things by the day hahaha
 
Didn't have sound on, but looks like he is using an ultrasonic cleaner?

Water on specifically unpowered components will not damage anything. You do however have to be absolutely sure it is completely dried before powering back on. Some people take a data vac to it, or let it drip dry for several days, or a combo of both.
 
