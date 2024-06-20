This Four-Hour ‘Sega Rally’ Documentary Is Required Viewing for Retro Racing Game Fans

erek
"It’s a testament to Sega Rally’s staying power that some of us are still talking it about it so many years later. But despite the game’s influence, there’s still so much that gets lost in its story, that we take for granted. Consider that Toyota and Lancia vehemently rejected licensing the Celica GT-Four ST205 and Delta HF Integrale to Sega at first, dismissing video games as a juvenile, pointless endeavor for marketing.
Mizuguchi eventually earned their endorsement—for free. No fees. Good luck getting that kind of sweetheart deal as a racing game maker these days. Also, the entire development team at Sega’s AM3 division was extremely green, and had little to no experience creating 3D, polygonal games. Most had never even attempted performance driving before. Cue a montage of young Japanese programmers testing rally cars and traveling to places like Yosemite to ascertain a sense of the natural world, that they could feed back into their project. And this is well before we get to the team’s later efforts to recapture the arcade release’s magic on the far more restrictive Saturn hardware.
They say the rest is history, and Sega Rally was of course very successful, inspiring even more realistic and equally beloved recreations of the sport in games like Codemasters’ Colin McRae Rally. But there’s assuredly more to tell—hours worth—so buckle up with me, and enjoy this retrospective on one of the genre’s GOATs. Just remember to take some bathroom breaks."
