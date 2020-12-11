This Could Be Called Left4Dead 3? WB Games Has The Successor, Back 4 Blood!

stinger608
As Valve has not ever tried to develop Left 4 Dead 3, the the franchise’s original creators have teamed up with Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios to officially unveil Back 4 Blood, a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise.
Just like the L4D franchise, this is a 4 person coop first person shooter with new creatures and loads of running and gunning!
Personally, I have been wondering if there would ever be a Left 4 Dead 3. Well, this looks to be the one!!!
