This Could Be Called Left4Dead 3? WB Games Has The Successor, Back 4 Blood!

stinger608

stinger608

Sep 13, 2009
As Valve has not ever tried to develop Left 4 Dead 3, the the franchise’s original creators have teamed up with Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios to officially unveil Back 4 Blood, a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise.

Just like the L4D franchise, this is a 4 person coop first person shooter with new creatures and loads of running and gunning!




Personally, I have been wondering if there would ever be a Left 4 Dead 3. Well, this looks to be the one!!!
 
Krenum

Krenum

Apr 29, 2005
Looks good!

I like the story also, strait out of the X-Files episode "Ice"....with a dash of The Strain (y)


I would have liked to see the possibility of party members becoming infected though, that would have been a good dynamic for team play. But I could see it being exploited.

I used to play a mod to Half Life 2 called "Zombie Panic", where party members could become infected. It was pretty fun.
 
