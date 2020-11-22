This Copy Of Super Mario Bros 3 Just Broke A World Record As Most Expensive Game Ever Sold

erek
"That big-money video game auction isn't even completed, either. Heritage has more rare video games on display right now on its website, and bidding will start again tomorrow, the 22nd at 1 PM Central, which is local time for Houston, or 2 PM Eastern. That session includes opened cases of unopened Atari 2600 games, a sealed copy of Super Mario World for the Super NES, and a sealed early production copy of Contra on the NES. If you're interested in getting in on the action, head on over to Heritage Auctions' listings and get ready to spend some dough."
https://hothardware.com/news/super-mario-bros-3-variant-world-record
