This Case Has ONE 120mm Fan in It and a 120mm AIO -- Prime 95 AVX Max Heat -- 74.5C

D

DWD1961

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2019
Messages
1,209
Just building my old rig in a new case I thought I would like, before I got sick of RGB. The case is hard to make good lighting wise but the cooling on this thing is insanely good. I attribute that not only to an open design, but because of the phenomenon called "convection." The case works like a wood burning stove's exhaust or a chimney.

Ryzen 3600 stock.

Running Prime 95 in AVX mode for both tests (max heat max power) for 12 minutes:

My old case: 4 Notuca max 1200RPM 140mm fans as intake and two 120mm 2000RPM fans as exhaust through the radiator.
80C-81C.

PXL_20220522_063320901.jpg



This new case (Thermaltake Tower 100) has one 120mm fan in the radiator, and that's it. No case fans, nothing.
74.5C.

PXL_20221101_055401177.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top