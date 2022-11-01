This Case Has ONE 120mm Fan in It and a 120mm AIO -- Prime 95 AVX Max Heat -- 74.5C

Just building my old rig in a new case I thought I would like, before I got sick of RGB. The case is hard to make good lighting wise but the cooling on this thing is insanely good. I attribute that not only to an open design, but because of the phenomenon called "convection." The case works like a wood burning stove's exhaust or a chimney.Ryzen 3600 stock.Running Prime 95 in AVX mode for both tests (max heat max power) for 12 minutes:My old case: 4 Notuca max 1200RPM 140mm fans as intake and two 120mm 2000RPM fans as exhaust through the radiator.80C-81C.This new case (Thermaltake Tower 100) has one 120mm fan in the radiator, and that's it. No case fans, nothing.74.5C.