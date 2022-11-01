This Case Has ONE 120mm Fan in It and a 120mm AIO -- Prime 95 AVX Max Heat -- 74.5C

Just building my old rig in a new case I thought I would like, before I got sick of RGB. The case is hard to make good lighting wise but the cooling on this thing is insanely good. I attribute that not only to an open design, but because of the phenomenon called "convection." The case works like a wood burning stove's exhaust or a chimney.
Ryzen 3600 stock.
Running Prime 95 in AVX mode for both tests (max heat max power) for 12 minutes:
My old case: 4 Notuca max 1200RPM 140mm fans as intake and two 120mm 2000RPM fans as exhaust through the radiator.
80C-81C.
This new case (Thermaltake Tower 100) has one 120mm fan in the radiator, and that's it. No case fans, nothing.
74.5C.
Ryzen 3600 stock.
Running Prime 95 in AVX mode for both tests (max heat max power) for 12 minutes:
My old case: 4 Notuca max 1200RPM 140mm fans as intake and two 120mm 2000RPM fans as exhaust through the radiator.
80C-81C.
This new case (Thermaltake Tower 100) has one 120mm fan in the radiator, and that's it. No case fans, nothing.
74.5C.