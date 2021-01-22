This beast should still be fine? SilverStone ST80F-TI for new build

AMD 3900XT - likely to OC, just not sure how far

Cooling undecided but like a 3 fan AIO

MSI X570 MAG Tomahawk

Asus OC 6800 Gaming

32GB 2 x16 sticks

NVMe SSD

5-7 Fans

I have been working on a new build, and slowly getting parts as I can.Currently this PSU sits in my i5-8600 rig with my Asus 6800 / 16GB ramSince this i5-8600 / RX580 / 16GB / SATA SSD go to be a backup box with the 6800 of course going into my new build, Ineed to buy a PSU. plan is to get a smaller cheaper one for the i5 rig.The spec's of this PSU are solid, but I want to make sure it will be fine running:If so then I can grab something cheaper versus spending $100+ on a new PSU for my build.