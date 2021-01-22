This beast should still be fine? SilverStone ST80F-TI for new build

I have been working on a new build, and slowly getting parts as I can.

Currently this PSU sits in my i5-8600 rig with my Asus 6800 / 16GB ram

Since this i5-8600 / RX580 / 16GB / SATA SSD go to be a backup box with the 6800 of course going into my new build, Ineed to buy a PSU. plan is to get a smaller cheaper one for the i5 rig.

The spec's of this PSU are solid, but I want to make sure it will be fine running:


  • AMD 3900XT - likely to OC, just not sure how far
  • Cooling undecided but like a 3 fan AIO
  • MSI X570 MAG Tomahawk
  • Asus OC 6800 Gaming
  • 32GB 2 x16 sticks
  • NVMe SSD
  • 5-7 Fans


If so then I can grab something cheaper versus spending $100+ on a new PSU for my build.
 
