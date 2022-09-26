This ancient g500 mouse finally died / it should be fixable.

My wife has had this G500 mouse since the 1st came out in 2009~ish (don't quite remember) but it was likely 2009 or I bought the G5 in 2007 and then two of these G500 mice about 2yrs later one for me and one for my wife. I don't know what happened to mine, I think it broke and may or may not still be somewhere around here with the equally malfunctioning G5 it replaced .. or both of these old mice of mine may have been discarded when we move a decade ago. Either way I can't find them and when working on my wife's PC I realized how much I liked these things which are quite good for my rather large hands. as you see here with my hand on this Steelseries Sensei 310..Yesterday I had to work on my wife's computer again and realized the the G500's cable was apparently breaking and the mouse would keep disconnecting and reconnecting and finally failed totally. So I gave my wife my unused MX518 I bought from best buy for super cheap last year and then other than testing it out didn't really use. I took the G500 and now have ordered new Cable / Feet for it. The Scroll wheel, dual mode with basically free spin mode is the best I wish other makers could put this on other mice but AFAIK logitech has patent on it? And doesn't seem intersted in putting this on their current gaming mice?I am going to check with my wife when I fix this, If she wants it back she can have it... But I am hoping she is fine with the MX518 because I may have to either find and fix my old one as well or buy another one if she does want it back. As I'm wanting to use this on my pc once I fix it.