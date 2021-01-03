Thinking what would be the best way to split my drive into an OS and Game drive.

I wasn't sure what would be the best sub-forum here to ask this on, it's not really an os question, hope this is the right one.



Currently my OS as well as my Steam and Battle.net launchers, and a few non-launcher games, are all on the same drive. Said drive is two 1TB SSDs in RAID0 (yeah yeah I know, old setup), so a total of 2TB.



Anyway, I want to separate these into an "os" drive and a "game" drive. I am rebuilding the system with a new motherboard that has NVME slots, so I figured I could toss an 1TB NVME in there and that would be more than enough for the OS and my other apps (My Steam folder definitely takes up nearly the entire RAID), move everything except my games to the NVME, and keep using said RAID0 purely to store my game installs (at least until I can replace that RAID0 with a larger single NVME as well and completely stop using a RAID0).



Thing is, I don't want to just move my entire Steam folder from Program Files because I DO want the client itself and all it's supporting data (and what I assume are screenshots and such) to remain on the OS drive, I only want the games themselves (which take up about 98% of the drive) separate. This will make backups a lot easier and smaller since I would only need to backup the OS drive to still keep all of my non-game steam data and settings, and the games can just simply be re-downloaded.



Is there any easy way to do this?



From what I can think up myself, I would have to connect some temp empty drive that is at least as big as said RAID0, move the steam games to that so that my OS drive can be shrunk to 1TB or less, clone it to the NVME, and then format the RAID0 and move all the steam games from the temp drive back to that.



The only issue with this method is that it would take forever to move all the installed games one-by-one as I have hundreds, AFAIK Steam has no built-in batch move feature, and the backup feature could miss some 3rd party files as well as need even more space to do. Is there any easier way to do all this without manually moving each installed game to a different drive, and then manually move them all back?



EDIT: I also realized that I could skip the last step by cloning the temp drive with my games to the RAID0 so I don't have to manually move them all back, but that still has the time-consuming step of manually moving them all to the temp drive in the first place.