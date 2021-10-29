Thinking of a $K monitor again.

T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
2,905
Long story short: I had a 4k Dell monitor from 2013-2015 running various cards in crossfire and SLI. The monitor was a piece of trash: 3 warranty returns and finally sold it on Craigslist. Fast forward to today. I've been using a 4k 42 inch Sony TV as a monitor at work hook up to my laptop. Works like a charm. I reclaimed the TV because it was no longer in use. I found a stand and presto. Nice clean picture. 60Mhz pic. Decent for what I need.

At home I am running an LG 34 inch 34GK950F. 3440-1400. It does have a curve to it which I like. It has been a fun monitor to use and the picture quality is second to none. However, I would like to move to a 4K monitor. They seem to have matured enough on the PC end to finally dive back into one. I was looking at the Asus 42 inch 4k Monitor with Freesync Pro. It can be had for $1099-1299 to match up with my 6900xt. However, it is not curved. Does anyone have any recommendations? The killer thing for me is the curve of the monitor. I can t seem to find anything in that range. I might still go with the Asus 42 inch monitor.

Thx.
 
G

Gatecrasher3000

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
369
Curved tvs have fallen out of fashion, so if you needed something curved then youre going to need to look at 21:9 monitors.
Other the the no curve, any reason why you haven't considered the LG C1?
 
