Thinking of a $K monitor again.

Long story short: I had a 4k Dell monitor from 2013-2015 running various cards in crossfire and SLI. The monitor was a piece of trash: 3 warranty returns and finally sold it on Craigslist. Fast forward to today. I've been using a 4k 42 inch Sony TV as a monitor at work hook up to my laptop. Works like a charm. I reclaimed the TV because it was no longer in use. I found a stand and presto. Nice clean picture. 60Mhz pic. Decent for what I need.



At home I am running an LG 34 inch 34GK950F. 3440-1400. It does have a curve to it which I like. It has been a fun monitor to use and the picture quality is second to none. However, I would like to move to a 4K monitor. They seem to have matured enough on the PC end to finally dive back into one. I was looking at the Asus 42 inch 4k Monitor with Freesync Pro. It can be had for $1099-1299 to match up with my 6900xt. However, it is not curved. Does anyone have any recommendations? The killer thing for me is the curve of the monitor. I can t seem to find anything in that range. I might still go with the Asus 42 inch monitor.



Thx.