Thinking about getting the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit, but have questions?

I am looking at getting a Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit but I am a little behind on the tech it uses. It says it uses Intel Optane memory, but I have no idea what that is and what to look for to buy it. I think I want 32gigs. Is this what I need Intel Optane Memory M.2 2280 32GB PCIe NVMe 3.0 x 2 (MEMPEK1W032GAXT)? and is it the best option or should I just just go for a couple Sodimms?
What about the Intel Optane SSD? is it better than a NVME SSD? Is this what I need, Intel Optane H10 512 GB Solid State Drive - M.2 2280 Internal?
Just trying to educate myself on the Intel Optane technology.
Also anyone know of a RTX2060 that will fit into this unit?
