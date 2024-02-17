Thinking about getting a 7900xt or xtx, but worried about my psu and coil whine problems people are reporting

scoobert
Sadly I think I need to replace my faithful and loved evga 1080 ti ftw and looking at the 7900xt or likely a xtx since getting a 4080 for anything close to msrp is not possible thanks to nvida bending everybody over yet again.
My power supply is an evga 850 gold G2 am I going to need to replace it to meet the demands of these cards?
Also it seems lots of people are complaining about coil whine. Is this a huge issue and are their brands that are better then others?
Thanks folks
