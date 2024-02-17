Thinking about getting a 7900xt or xtx, but worried about my psu and coil whine problems people are reporting

Sadly I think I need to replace my faithful and loved evga 1080 ti ftw and looking at the 7900xt or likely a xtx since getting a 4080 for anything close to msrp is not possible thanks to nvida bending everybody over yet again.


My power supply is an evga 850 gold G2 am I going to need to replace it to meet the demands of these cards?

Also it seems lots of people are complaining about coil whine. Is this a huge issue and are their brands that are better then others?


Thanks folks
 
should be ok, i think. min recommended is 750w. theres a xtx posted in the fs/t if youre into that sorta thing...
 
