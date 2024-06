Thinking about dipping my toe back into selling but am skeptical

samduhman said: Do you all sell old items you can't test to see if they still work? Click to expand...

poor sucker

I personally do not, and TBH I wouldn't appreciate it if a seller did this.I was in the middle of typing up a reply and Fritzz responded with very similar thoughts so I'll just reiterate that if you're going to be shipping in any volume whatsoever (like more than a few sales per year) a scale and a PirateShip account are incredibly valuable tools. Your anecdote above regarding UPS raking your wife over the coals for $70 happened to me also, in a very similar fashion. Once.Let me put things into perspective: in a scenario like that, the scale will more than likely pay for itself the very first time you use it. You can get a decent 110lb shipping scale for $25 that will handle just about anything you'd ever need to ship, including huge cases. So a one-time expense of $20-$25, and I have easily seen PirateShip save me that much money in a single shipment or two. Even if you don't recoup the costs immediately, I promise that you will within your first few sales. And from that point forward you're saving money each and every time you ship something. It also makes getting rid of things easier because people are much more likely to be willing to take things offered up for the cost of shipping if those costs aren't exorbitant.Heatware is good. To touch back on my very first point, if it's not worth enough money from the sale for you to take the time to test it, I wouldn't bother selling it. It's an understandable position to be in since testing those older parts can be a hassle to test after they've gone out of common use. But because you are passing the testing of the part off to a buyer who is presumably equipped for said tests (or atwilling to assume the risk), you should be prepared to forfeit some of its value as well...and because it's not worth much to begin with, that is why we are suggesting that you just pass it on to the nextenthusiast for the cost of shipping.