Thinking about dipping my toe back into selling but am skeptical

and need some advice on what's changed and best methods to sell/ship.I used to flip my PC hardware and other items on ebay and near the end HardForum. I'd then roll the profit into new hardware toys.However, after getting burnt by an eBay policy and the price of shipping had increased to the point where it wasn't worth the effort and hassle to pack and ship a $10/$20 item I threw in the towel. I have been sitting on all my goodies since. My family is looking to move at anytime over the next couple of years. So I'd like to start selling again but here are some questions or concerns.1. When listing here I used to list my Heatware and my eBay profile to show my honesty and credibility. Is that still a valid option?2. Shipping, I don't know why but I have a heck of a time determining what it actually cost to ship anything. UPS charged my wife $70+ for ground shipping to return a graphics card under warranty last year. I get it, they charged for boxing it up because I didn't have a box handy at the time but that seemed outrageous. Even USPS website throws me into a bit of confusion. When I go to their site and punch in a few dimensions, they keep pushing me towards their boxes. What if I want to use my box. Is the price the same whether i use their box or my own?3. I only use paypal. Is that still acceptable to most HardForum users?4. How do you add pictures to your listing? I could be wrong but I thought in the past I had to use a photo hosting site and add a link to the picture to my listing.Thanks in advance.