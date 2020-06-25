Thinking about building a NAS, have some questions.

I could really use a NAS so that different DVRs and Media servers can use a common storage. Retail price of the NAS seems to be pretty high so thinking about using desktop (2400G) or a Pi 3, both are sitting unused. Main question is, I have multiple 4TB HDDs, all desktop drives or "surveillance" drives, not "NAS" rated, is it okay to use these drives for home NAS? If I use the desktop, they will be connected to the SATA port or I use Pi it will be in a 2 bay USB dock.

Which is a better idea? Pi or 2400G? I would prefer the Pi due the to potential low power usage. As far as the OS goes, I have no preference, but as I have never done it before, it will be a steep learning curve, but I have the time and I am ready for the challenge.