Thinking about 8700k -> 5900x

TheMadHatterXxX said: Is there anything substantially better around the same price range ($500) coming out soon? I think I can just re-use my current ram also since it's DDR4.

Nothing concrete. Intel has Alder Lake coming out but nobody knows what kind of performance or pricing were looking at. Then there's rumors that Amd may be refreshing but they are just rumors. So basically if your feeling the need for speed, hit the the gas pedal!What speed is your current memory? Ideally you want to pair your 5900 up with something in the 3600 range or oc what you have to that speed(or better) to get the best performance.