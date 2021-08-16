Thinking about 8700k -> 5900x

TheMadHatterXxX
Is there anything substantially better around the same price range ($500) coming out soon? I think I can just re-use my current ram also since it's DDR4.
Nothing concrete. Intel has Alder Lake coming out but nobody knows what kind of performance or pricing were looking at. Then there's rumors that Amd may be refreshing but they are just rumors. So basically if your feeling the need for speed, hit the the gas pedal!