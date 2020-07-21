things covid has taught me... closed headphones save marriages? BT headphone adapters are kewl.

So... here is something many married people with more modest sized homes may have also figured out, if you are both working from home..... it is super annoying when one person is on zoom conference calls alllllllllll day long....I am on less calls ... my wife is on one or another, from before I get up (i get up around 9~am..because why teh hell not?) she generally wakes me up near about 7:30 to which I grumble and roll over and go back to sleep for another hour /hour and half...make coffee to the sound of zoom call in background (well at least her talking she has started using her BT earbuds at least mostly now.) // start working ... yup still at least one side of the zoom call in my ears... quickly grab my Sony MDR-V6's along with a Elecom BT headphone adapter that I've jerry-rigged (velcroed) to the headband of the v6's for ultra compact / portable BT goodness... blocks out enough noise (basically all with music playing) to get on with my work. would use one of the amps in photo.. but I'd forgotten and janked amp across the desk a few times.. with the bluetooth i can get up and walk pretty much anywhere in the house / patio without losing the signal .. good stuff.1st little while I hadn't given up and just started using the headphones all day... i was starting to get annoyed.. also 1st few weeks wife had her speakers on for these calls...... yeah.... no..this basically is what is saving my marriage at this point..