Thief Reboot (coming 2014)

http://kotaku.com/5988618/spectacular-thief-4-images-leak-on-russian-site

sD0OFvNNTz0.jpg


jgFF2gCt-Jg.jpg


OLO3gh2xd6g.jpg


r8W0ohNgxaA.jpg


9f039Z5_F1Q.jpg


HCvs2x_IR2A.jpg


IOBO5qIb1m8.jpg
 
I won't get my hopes up, im guessing assassins creed with some stealth and a boat load of quick time events. that seems to be the trend these days. but who knows.
 
I hope this is good, and I hope the PC version gets some extra love. I mean that in the UI etc..
 
The first Thief game still holds up, gameplay wise. They don't need to reboot it into an EPIC action LOLBRO game.
 
Sure looks like Dishonored 2 to me. If the game ends up being 9-12 short missions (ie: standard modern game life), then it'll ultimately be disappointing.
 
He looks like a cross between the guy from Soul Reaver and Sub Zero... :D

Seems like a London Based setting...there's Big Ben almost then an almost Tower bridge...
 
I enjoyed the first game too, but why a "reboot" and not just a sequel? Are they retelling the story of the original or changing the gameplay mechanics so much? Or is it purely a marketing thing... in which case I'd think Theif 4 looks better and less copy-cat-ish to a new comer (e.g. "looks like Dishonored 2")

Either way, I hope it's a great game.
 
We decided early on that a reboot would be the best way to streamline the series for a new generation of gamers. Our open-world engine will allow players to decide the best way to complete their missions. We really feel the atmosphere is a unique one but also pay proper homage to the original. We have a few surprises in store for fans of the old games, as well as new. Features like co-op heists, achievements and ranked online leaderboards ensure the player isn't just limited to their own experience, but can connect with people across the globe!

(Not an actual quote from the devs, and I hope nothing similar is spoken/written by them)
 
YES! I hope they make a good game. I've always loved this series.

One thing though, we better play as Garret, if not its a no buy.
 
Exactly. They could easily continue from the ending of Deadly Shadows.

In any case, Thief (esp. Metal Age) still beats other derivative games that have come since, imo e.g., Dishonored (which could be considered a skinned Thief 4 they copied so much), Assassin's Creed
 
^^


^^ These.

I love Dishonored but it's not Thief and vice versa.


Echo the "cautious optimism.
 
I've read up on the game and it's a mixed bag at the moment. There are some quotes from the devs that scream "generic trash" and others that imply "good old thief".

Will it be a DE:HR or a (insert trash reboot).... I dunno. Heck even some people hated DE:HR (i'm not finished it yet but currently it sits at a 7ish on my personal scale)
 
How does the mask stay on...It's not even tight across his face, it's just hanging off his nose at the bottom...

Ruins the ENTIRE crappy game for me. :eek:
 
Loved all the thief games.. Even 3 which some people hate.

Keeping my eye out for this one. Dishonored had some good thief elements but its powers kinda ruined it. But it was still fun.
 
Game looks awesome I downloaded the 1st Theif off some site had no idea how to play it though game was just dark.
 
LOL, this wins the thread right here. This says it all. I'm going to steal LOLBRO and add it to my lexicon of Bro-Op and "shillery." I think I have you and Plague and possibly one other person to thank for those terms. ;)



Even when you're sober. :p
 
How could you tell I was sober!? LOL. :pI guess cuz there wasn't 3 to 4 f bombs in my post?
 
Oh is that it? I'll make a note for future reference. ;)




Man, I hope this game ends up right.
 
Shillery was mine too ;)
 
Garret is getting mainst'reamed'...

http://www.shacknews.com/article/78205/thiefs-hero-redesigned-to-be-more-mainstream

It's been nearly a decade since players have seen Garrett, star of Eidos' Thief series. With Square Enix and Eidos Montreal working on a new game for next-generation consoles and PC, it was time to rethink how Garrett would be presented to a new audience.

"We wanted to keep the main DNA of who Garrett was; we didn't want to change that much because it was working already," game director Nicolas Cantin said. But, "we wanted to bring in more of the modern audience of the console market."

Cantin's past work includes the original Assassin's Creed, and he's drawing on that experience for the new Thief. Garrett can do much more in the new Thieft, and he "wanted the costume and design to reflect" the game's added action.

In addition, Cantin told Game Informer that "we toned down all the things that felt gothic, like black nails and things like that." Why? Because "we wanted to make him a little bit more mainstream." Considering the new Thief is being pitched as a reboot, Eidos Montreal is free to reimagine the character however they see fit--even if that means toning down his magical abilities.

"Fans remember the original games very fondly and we want to preserve that essence which we have excellent experience of doing at Eidos Montreal, whilst also introducing Thief to a brand new, next-generation, audience," Eidos Montreal general manager Stephane D'Astous said at the game's official announce.
Whenever you see them say they want to keep the "DNA" of the original game, what they in fact mean is that they just want to whore out the IP for name recognition. Emo Garrett incoming!
 
"next-generation audience" = console kiddies and COD hot pocket eaters
 
I'm recklessly optimistic :p

So far DX:HR, Sleeping Dogs, & Tomb Raider have come out as top notch games. I think this won't be any different IMHO. I'll throw all of my hope into the water fountain since I have faith that Square-Enix will actually do this game justice.
 
Same here. Not worried at all. Yet.
 
I just played Theif Deadly Shadows last year for the first time - although I have had the CD for almost a decade for some reason. It was really fun after I got a couple graphics glitches fixed (couldn't pick a lock at first due to the renderer doing the pick movement all wierd). I got into it and other than people being a bit square the graphics didn't distract me at all. In fact that older look was kind of nice - so easy to see things you needed to pickup.

So I hope it turns out ok - I started playing Theif 1 after DS and it was progressing well but I got lured out into some other new games with my TS buddies.
 
They're giving Garrett acrobatic abilities and quicktime sync-kills, calling it now. :/
 
