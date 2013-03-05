Thief Reboot (coming 2014)

Blade-Runner
Sure looks like Dishonored 2 to me.
I enjoyed the first game too, but why a "reboot" and not just a sequel? Are they retelling the story of the original or changing the gameplay mechanics so much? Or is it purely a marketing thing... in which case I'd think Theif 4 looks better and less copy-cat-ish to a new comer (e.g. "looks like Dishonored 2")
Either way, I hope it's a great game.
Sure looks like Dishonored 2 to me. If the game ends up being 9-12 short missions (ie: standard modern game life), then it'll ultimately be disappointing.
I don't think Dishonored is a bad game, but it isn't Thief. This is what I worry about, too.
How does the mask stay on...It's not even tight across his face, it's just hanging off his nose at the bottom...
Ruins the ENTIRE crappy game for me.
The first Thief game still holds up, gameplay wise. They don't need to reboot it into an EPIC action LOLBRO game.
I am recklessly pessimistic. LOL.
LOL, this wins the thread right here. This says it all. I'm going to steal LOLBRO and add it to my lexicon of Bro-Op and "shillery." I think I have you and Plague and possibly one other person to thank for those terms.
Even when you're sober.
How could you tell I was sober!? LOL. I guess cuz there wasn't 3 to 4 f bombs in my post?
It's been nearly a decade since players have seen Garrett, star of Eidos' Thief series. With Square Enix and Eidos Montreal working on a new game for next-generation consoles and PC, it was time to rethink how Garrett would be presented to a new audience.
"We wanted to keep the main DNA of who Garrett was; we didn't want to change that much because it was working already," game director Nicolas Cantin said. But, "we wanted to bring in more of the modern audience of the console market."
Cantin's past work includes the original Assassin's Creed, and he's drawing on that experience for the new Thief. Garrett can do much more in the new Thieft, and he "wanted the costume and design to reflect" the game's added action.
In addition, Cantin told Game Informer that "we toned down all the things that felt gothic, like black nails and things like that." Why? Because "we wanted to make him a little bit more mainstream." Considering the new Thief is being pitched as a reboot, Eidos Montreal is free to reimagine the character however they see fit--even if that means toning down his magical abilities.
"Fans remember the original games very fondly and we want to preserve that essence which we have excellent experience of doing at Eidos Montreal, whilst also introducing Thief to a brand new, next-generation, audience," Eidos Montreal general manager Stephane D'Astous said at the game's official announce.
"next-generation audience" = console kiddies and COD hot pocket eaters
I'm recklessly optimistic
So far DX:HR, Sleeping Dogs, & Tomb Raider have come out as top notch games. I think this won't be any different IMHO. I'll throw all of my hope into the water fountain since I have faith that Square-Enix will actually do this game justice.