I honestly think that this had more to do with Amazon than Microsoft.



Android Apps on Windows have always been mostly reliant on the Amazon App store. This is because of the unfortunate situation where mobile computing had been allowed to evolve into an ecosystem where a tiny few gatekeeper app stores dominated the app ecosystem, and for most people, it's the only way they know how to install Android apps.



But in the Google/Apple appstore duopoly, the Amazon App store is/was a distant third at best, and often does not have many of the best apps. This is the same reason why the only time it makes sense to ever buy an Amazon FireHD tablet is if you plan to side-load the Google Play store and use that instead of the Amazon App store.



But not only does the Amazon App store already suck, but Amazon has recently made it clear that they plan to move away from using Android apps and customized versions of Android on their hardware to using an in-house OS instead. That's going to basically leave Microsoft without any reliable Android app store (to the extent that they ever had one).



I'm still a little disappointed, since there is a slowly increasing trend of services that are app-only with no web-based or non-app alternative. Being able to run those apps on a desktop or laptop would have been nice.



But it's worth noting that Android is Linux based, and Microsoft is definitely NOT ending support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), so it will be interesting to see how things progress down the line. Microsoft is also expanding phone integration. Their existing phone app is already quite handy, and using the capabilities of your phone through the Windows phone app might be an interesting roundabout way to still be able to use Android Apps on your computer.