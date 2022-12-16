They really all came crawlin' back to Steam, didn't they?

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
22,902
-After sequestering the Call of Duty games on Blizzard's Battle.net for a time, Activision came back to Steam this year with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0
-Microsoft started releasing games on Steam again in 2019, having failed to make the Microsoft Store essential. (Although it has found success with Game Pass and the Xbox App)
-Following a couple years of Epic Games Store exclusivity, Ubisoft finally released Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Steam this year
-Take-Two also toyed with Epic exclusivity, but only ever for short periods: Borderlands 3 was on Steam after six months, and Red Dead Redemption 2 was exclusive to the Rockstar Games Launcher and EGS for just a month

It feels premature to say that the era of the Steam rival is over, but I do think PC gaming has quietly (and sometimes loudly) endorsed a Steam monopoly...for all of the virtue that PC gamers and this publication proclaim about the platform's openness and freedom of choice, I think it's also understandable that so many of us value the predictability, convenience, and centralization that comes with Steam's dominance...

https://www.pcgamer.com/they-really-all-came-crawlin-back-to-steam-didnt-they/
 
Last edited:
techie81

techie81

[H]ard for [H]ardware
Joined
Jan 12, 2005
Messages
6,029
Steam has the largest audience and is super easy to use. It's a no brainer. These companies thought they could reinvent the wheel and they were wrong.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top