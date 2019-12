WELL: a subject I have some expertise in.

I worked for Philips/ Magnavox when the CDi first hit the market and I owned the first gen version of it. The unit itself has a lot of potential that went unexplored. The CDi was NOT marketed as a gaming console. It was marketed as an "interactive learning" device. (this is what really killed it.) The games that were ported over were lackluster at best because those in charge didn't think gaming was important.

The wireless "thumbstick" controller was horrible for gaming. Why they didn't have a game pad type control early on I have no idea.

Interesting feature that first and 2nd gen units has was a slot for a optional MPEG1 decoder. So you could playback "Digital" movies on CD encoded in MPEG1. Really video quality wasn't much better than a VHS tape, but hey; its digital. Remember this predates DVD players.

By the time the 3rd gen "top loader" CDi hit the market I was already laid off from Magnavox. No tears on my part. They treated their employees like sh*t; I went on to bigger and better things.

Click to expand...