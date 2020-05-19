They just need to shut ANITA down before we confuse ourselves any worse

I love science! Especially all the well thought through half baked conclusions.Apparently this baloon thingie sees atmospheric showers thrown by heavy particles.Some of those showers are of unexpected polarization, and hard to explain. Unlesslike neutrinos, they came through the Earth from below? But heavy neutrinos seeman even harder mystery for theorists to explain. Not going to stop them from trying.Last week, prevailing theory was all about them holes.Now its some backwards univere. Yeah sure, whatever.Sais the Post, quoting the Star, quoting some dude named Safa who"also worked on the experiment." Which of course, makes it all fact.