They just need to shut ANITA down before we confuse ourselves any worse

K

KD5ZXG

Gawd
Joined
Mar 24, 2017
Messages
533
I love science! Especially all the well thought through half baked conclusions.

Apparently this baloon thingie sees atmospheric showers thrown by heavy particles.
Some of those showers are of unexpected polarization, and hard to explain. Unless
like neutrinos, they came through the Earth from below? But heavy neutrinos seem
an even harder mystery for theorists to explain. Not going to stop them from trying.

Last week, prevailing theory was all about them holes.

https://www.universetoday.com/146095/high-energy-neutrinos-are-coming-from-supermassive-black-holes/

Now its some backwards univere. Yeah sure, whatever.

https://nypost.com/2020/05/19/nasa-...lel-universe-where-time-runs-backward-report/

Sais the Post, quoting the Star, quoting some dude named Safa who
"also worked on the experiment." Which of course, makes it all fact.
 
Last edited:
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

I Complain about Everything
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,955
It's when you discover things that don't neatly fit into existing theories that you really start learning.
 
  • Like
Reactions: M76
like this
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
10,638
KD5ZXG said:
I love science! Especially all the well thought through half baked conclusions.

Apparently this baloon thingie sees atmospheric showers thrown by heavy particles.
Some of those showers are of unexpected polarization, and hard to explain. Unless
like neutrinos, they came through the Earth from below? But heavy neutrinos seem
an even harder mystery for theorists to explain. Not going to stop them from trying.

Last week, prevailing theory was all about them holes.

https://www.universetoday.com/146095/high-energy-neutrinos-are-coming-from-supermassive-black-holes/

Now its some backwards univere. Yeah sure, whatever.

https://nypost.com/2020/05/19/nasa-...lel-universe-where-time-runs-backward-report/

Sais the Post, quoting the Star, quoting some dude named Safa who
"also worked on the experiment." Which of course, makes it all fact.
Click to expand...
I don't understand therefore it is stupid!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
17,848
tech news or random shit you found on the internet? ps: dont trust anything on the nyp, its mostly lies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top